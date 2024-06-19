Classic Engelbert Humperdinck To Be Remastered and Reissued - Noise11.com

Two of Engelbert Humperdinck’s earliest classics, the first album ‘Release Me’ (1967) and his third album ‘A Man Without Love’ (1968) have been remastered and will be rereleased on 19 July 2024.

‘Release Me’ the album also featured ‘Release Me’ the single, Engelbert Humperdinck’s very first hit. The song reached no 1 in the UK, no 3 in Australia and no 4 in the USA, establishing Engelbert as one of the biggest stars of 1967.

Tracklist:

A-Side:

1. Release Me

2. Quiet Nights

3. Yours Until Tomorrow

4. There’s A Kind Of Hush

5. This Is My Song

6. Misty Blue

B-Side:

1. Take My Heart

2. How Near Is Love

3. Walk Through This World

4. If I Were You

5. Talking Love

6. My World

7. Ten Guitars

‘A Man Without Love’, the title track of the ‘A Man Without Love’ album, was also a massive global hit reaching no 2 in the UK, no 5 in Australia and no 19 in the USA.

The song has a recent resurgence when it was used in the hit Disney+ TV series ‘Moon Knight’.

Tracklist:

A-Side:

A Man Without Love

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

From Here To Eternity

Spanish Eyes

A Man And A Woman

Quando Quando Quando

B-Side:

Up Up And Away

Wonderland By Night

What A Wonderful World

Call On Me

By The Time I Get To Phoenix

The Shadow Of Your Smile

Watch the Noise11 Engelbert Humperdinck interview:

Engelbert Humperdinck released 12 albums on Decca Records between 1967 and 1973.

Pre-orders of the first two Engelbert remasters are at the Decca website.

