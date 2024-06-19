 Classic Engelbert Humperdinck To Be Remastered and Reissued - Noise11.com
Engelbert Humperdinck Release Me

Engelbert Humperdinck Release Me

Classic Engelbert Humperdinck To Be Remastered and Reissued

by Paul Cashmere on June 19, 2024

in News

Two of Engelbert Humperdinck’s earliest classics, the first album ‘Release Me’ (1967) and his third album ‘A Man Without Love’ (1968) have been remastered and will be rereleased on 19 July 2024.

‘Release Me’ the album also featured ‘Release Me’ the single, Engelbert Humperdinck’s very first hit. The song reached no 1 in the UK, no 3 in Australia and no 4 in the USA, establishing Engelbert as one of the biggest stars of 1967.

Tracklist:
A-Side:
1. Release Me
2. Quiet Nights
3. Yours Until Tomorrow
4. There’s A Kind Of Hush
5. This Is My Song
6. Misty Blue

B-Side:
1. Take My Heart
2. How Near Is Love
3. Walk Through This World
4. If I Were You
5. Talking Love
6. My World
7. Ten Guitars

‘A Man Without Love’, the title track of the ‘A Man Without Love’ album, was also a massive global hit reaching no 2 in the UK, no 5 in Australia and no 19 in the USA.

The song has a recent resurgence when it was used in the hit Disney+ TV series ‘Moon Knight’.

Tracklist:
A-Side:
A Man Without Love
Can’t Take My Eyes Off You
From Here To Eternity
Spanish Eyes
A Man And A Woman
Quando Quando Quando

B-Side:
Up Up And Away
Wonderland By Night
What A Wonderful World
Call On Me
By The Time I Get To Phoenix
The Shadow Of Your Smile

Watch the Noise11 Engelbert Humperdinck interview:

Engelbert Humperdinck released 12 albums on Decca Records between 1967 and 1973.

Pre-orders of the first two Engelbert remasters are at the Decca website.

Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman

