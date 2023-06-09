Eric Clapton Premieres 'Key To The Highway' Video From Upcoming '24 Nights' - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton has delivered another live performance video with ‘Key To the Highway’ from the upcoming expanded ’24 Nights’.

Eric Clapton performed for 24 nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1991. Different night included a rock, blues or orchestrated show.

The Definitive 24 Nights and the individual 24 Nights sets are released on 23 June 2023 via Warner Music.

Eric Clapton 24 Nights box

Rock Show

1. Pretending**

2. Running On Faith**

3. Breaking Point

4. I Shot The Sheriff (Feat. Phil Collins on drums)

5. White Room**

6. Can’t Find My Way Home (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

7. Bad Love**

8. Before You Accuse Me

9. Lay Down Sally

10. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Feat. Phil Collins on drums)

11. Old Love

12. No Alibis (This version was released as a B-side of the single “Wonderful Tonight”)

13. Tearing Us Apart

14. Cocaine

15. Wonderful Tonight**

16. Layla

17. Crossroads

18. Sunshine Of Your Love

Blues Show

1. Key To The Highway

2. Worried Life Blues**

3. Watch Yourself**

4. Have You Ever Loved A Woman**

5. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright

6. Something On Your Mind

7. All Your Love (I Miss Loving)

8. It’s My Life Baby

9. Johnnie’s Boogie

10. Black Cat Bone

11. Reconsider Baby

12. My Time After A While

13. Sweet Home Chicago

14. Watch Yourself (Reprise)

Orchestral Show

1. Crossroads

2. Bell Bottom Blues**

3. Lay Down Sally

4. Holy Mother

5. I Shot The Sheriff

6. Hard Times**

7. Can’t Find My Way Home (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

8. Edge Of Darkness**

9. Old Love

10. Wonderful Tonight

11. White Room

12. Concerto For Electric Guitar (30 min piece, composed by Michael Kamen for Eric. Previously

unreleased)

13. A Remark You Made (A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)

14. Layla

15. Sunshine Of Your Love

