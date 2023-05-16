Eric Clapton’s 1991 Live Album ‘24 Nights’ Expands To 6CD/8LP Box Set - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton’s 1991 ’24 Nights’ live album is getting the expansion make-over.

Eric Clapton holds the record for most shows ever at The Royal Albert Hall London. Eric first played at the iconic London revenue at age 19 in 1964 with The Yardbirds. He has since performed there over 200 times.

In 1990 he set the record for most shows in a row – 18. He broke his own record a year later with 24 shows.

‘24 Nights’ documents the 24 nights Clapton performed at the Royal Albert Hall in 1991. The various nights of the 24 night residency featured different themes with Clapton playing Rock, Blues and Orchestrated on different nights.

Eric’s band and guests included Johnnie Johnson, Jimmie Vaughan, Chuck Leavell, Phil Collins, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, Albert Collins, Nathan East, Greg Phillinganes, Steve Ferrone, Ray Cooper, and Jerry Portnoy.

For the orchestra nights, Clapton’s nine-piece band was joined by the National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by legendary composer Michael Kamen.

The box set will include the never before released 30 minute epic ‘Concerto for Guitar’.

Eric Clapton 24 Nights box

Rock Show

1. Pretending**

2. Running On Faith**

3. Breaking Point

4. I Shot The Sheriff (Feat. Phil Collins on drums)

5. White Room**

6. Can’t Find My Way Home (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

7. Bad Love**

8. Before You Accuse Me

9. Lay Down Sally

10. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Feat. Phil Collins on drums)

11. Old Love

12. No Alibis (This version was released as a B-side of the single “Wonderful Tonight”)

13. Tearing Us Apart

14. Cocaine

15. Wonderful Tonight**

16. Layla

17. Crossroads

18. Sunshine Of Your Love

Blues Show

1. Key To The Highway

2. Worried Life Blues**

3. Watch Yourself**

4. Have You Ever Loved A Woman**

5. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright

6. Something On Your Mind

7. All Your Love (I Miss Loving)

8. It’s My Life Baby

9. Johnnie’s Boogie

10. Black Cat Bone

11. Reconsider Baby

12. My Time After A While

13. Sweet Home Chicago

14. Watch Yourself (Reprise)

Orchestral Show

1. Crossroads

2. Bell Bottom Blues**

3. Lay Down Sally

4. Holy Mother

5. I Shot The Sheriff

6. Hard Times**

7. Can’t Find My Way Home (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

8. Edge Of Darkness**

9. Old Love

10. Wonderful Tonight

11. White Room

12. Concerto For Electric Guitar (30 min piece, composed by Michael Kamen for Eric. Previously

unreleased)

13. A Remark You Made (A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)

14. Layla

15. Sunshine Of Your Love

All tracks have been remixed and the audio has been upgraded and remastered.

** (on 1991 CD release)

THE DEFINITIVE 24 NIGHTS will be available on limited edition boxed sets as either 6-CDs ($139.98) or 8-LPs ($199.98) on June 23. Both versions come with three Blu-ray discs for the video content, a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of Clapton by Carl Studna. Each are limited edition versions.

Standalone versions of the individual concerts – 24 Nights: Rock, 24 Nights: Blues, and 24 Nights: Orchestral – will be released the same day in 2-CD/DVD ($29.98) and 3-LP (Rock and Orchestral) ($49.98) and 2-LP (Blues) ($39.98) configurations.

