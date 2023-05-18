Eric Clapton Premieres ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ From Extended ’24 Nights’ - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton has released a video for the rock version of ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ from his upcoming expanded ’24 Nights’ live album.

’24 Nights’ was recorded over 24 nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1992. Clapton holds the record for most ever performances at the historic venue.

The box set will include the never before released 30 minute epic ‘Concerto for Guitar’

Rock Show

1. Pretending**

2. Running On Faith**

3. Breaking Point

4. I Shot The Sheriff (Feat. Phil Collins on drums)

5. White Room**

6. Can’t Find My Way Home (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

7. Bad Love**

8. Before You Accuse Me

9. Lay Down Sally

10. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Feat. Phil Collins on drums)

11. Old Love

12. No Alibis (This version was released as a B-side of the single “Wonderful Tonight”)

13. Tearing Us Apart

14. Cocaine

15. Wonderful Tonight**

16. Layla

17. Crossroads

18. Sunshine Of Your Love

Blues Show

1. Key To The Highway

2. Worried Life Blues**

3. Watch Yourself**

4. Have You Ever Loved A Woman**

5. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright

6. Something On Your Mind

7. All Your Love (I Miss Loving)

8. It’s My Life Baby

9. Johnnie’s Boogie

10. Black Cat Bone

11. Reconsider Baby

12. My Time After A While

13. Sweet Home Chicago

14. Watch Yourself (Reprise)

Orchestral Show

1. Crossroads

2. Bell Bottom Blues**

3. Lay Down Sally

4. Holy Mother

5. I Shot The Sheriff

6. Hard Times**

7. Can’t Find My Way Home (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

8. Edge Of Darkness**

9. Old Love

10. Wonderful Tonight

11. White Room

12. Concerto For Electric Guitar (30 min piece, composed by Michael Kamen for Eric. Previously

unreleased)

13. A Remark You Made (A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)

14. Layla

15. Sunshine Of Your Love

All tracks have been remixed and the audio has been upgraded and remastered.

** (on 1991 CD release)

THE DEFINITIVE 24 NIGHTS will be available on limited edition boxed sets as either 6-CDs ($139.98) or 8-LPs ($199.98) on June 23. Both versions come with three Blu-ray discs for the video content, a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of Clapton by Carl Studna. Each are limited edition versions.

Standalone versions of the individual concerts – 24 Nights: Rock, 24 Nights: Blues, and 24 Nights: Orchestral – will be released the same day in 2-CD/DVD ($29.98) and 3-LP (Rock and Orchestral) ($49.98) and 2-LP (Blues) ($39.98) configurations.

