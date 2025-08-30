Eric Gales Announces New Single You Shouldn’t Have Left Me and Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Memphis blues virtuoso Eric Gales has today released his fiery new single You Shouldn’t Have Left Me, a searing taste of his forthcoming record A Tribute To LJK. The album, dedicated to his late brother Manuel Gales – better known to blues fans as Little Jimmy King – is available digitally from today and will receive a physical release on 24 October through Provogue.

The record is stacked with heavyweight collaborations including Buddy Guy, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Joe Bonamassa, Roosevelt Collier and Josh Smith – a lineup that underscores both Gales’ standing in the blues world and the respect his brother continues to command more than two decades after his passing.

Speaking about the deeply personal project, Gales says the idea has been with him for years. “This record has been a long time coming,” he reflects. “I wanted it to be the ultimate tribute to my late brother, Little Jimmy King, to keep his memory alive and make sure people remember who he was and still is. All of these songs, except one, are his originals. I wanted to deliver his tunes to the world through my eyes. And I wanted it to be badass – and that’s exactly how it turned out.”

Co-produced with Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, A Tribute to LJK blends the raw power of Gales’ trademark fretwork with the deep soul of the Memphis sound. The opening track – today’s single You Shouldn’t Have Left Me – sets the tone. Gales explains: “That’s a real blues-club burner with a ‘Blues Is Alright’ kinda vibe. The first voice you hear is my brother Danuel, who is Little Jimmy’s twin. They sound exactly alike, and having his voice open the record has huge sentimental value for me. It’s a strong opener with high energy.”

You Shouldn’t Have Left Me follows the earlier release Don’t Wanna Go Home, featuring Bonamassa. With its infectious groove and swaggering guitar runs, it has already become a fan favourite. Before that came Somebody, a collaboration with Buddy Guy and Roosevelt Collier, which closes the album.

Gales recalls how the Buddy Guy cameo came together: “That idea was actually my wife LaDonna’s. She said, ‘You should see if Buddy is available. We don’t know how much time any of us has, so while you can, give it a shot.’ We reached out, and he said yes straight away. He knew my brother, they’d played together, so I think it was easy for him to come on board. That track turned into something really special.”

Every song on A Tribute to LJK ties back to the Gales family story, but the guest musicians bring their own firepower.

– Buddy Guy, the last of the true Chicago blues giants, joins Gales for Somebody.

– Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, the Mississippi prodigy carrying the blues into a new generation, adds his soulful touch.

– Joe Bonamassa, both as co-producer and guitarist, fuels the album’s muscular sound.

– Roosevelt Collier, known for his lap steel mastery, injects a gospel-infused grit.

– Josh Smith, longtime Gales ally, keeps the record grounded in raw, no-frills blues.

Alongside the single, Eric Gales has confirmed a seven-date Australian tour this November, giving local audiences the chance to experience one of the most electrifying guitarists of his generation in the flesh.

Eric Gales Australian Tour 2025

19 Nov – The Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba (QLD)

20 Nov – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda (VIC)

21 Nov – Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah (ACT)

22 Nov – Factory Theatre, Marrickville (NSW)

24 Nov – The Gov, Hindmarsh (SA)

26 Nov – Freo.Social, Fremantle (WA)

28 Nov – The Night Cat, Fitzroy (VIC)

Get tickets here

Watch the Eric Gales Noise11 interview:

Australian blues fans have long embraced Gales’ incendiary live performances. His blend of technical wizardry, emotional depth, and showmanship consistently draws comparisons to legends like Hendrix, yet his voice remains utterly his own.

For those unfamiliar with Gales’ brother, Little Jimmy King (Manuel Gales) was a Memphis-born bluesman who rose to prominence in the 1990s. A protégé of Albert King (no relation), Jimmy carried the modern electric blues torch with a fiery style that echoed the greats while carving out his own identity. His death in 2002 was a huge loss to the blues community.

By reinterpreting Jimmy’s work on A Tribute to LJK, Eric Gales ensures his brother’s artistry is reintroduced to a new generation. It’s both a remembrance and a reclamation – positioning Jimmy alongside the peers and mentors who recognised his talent during his too-short life.

In the blues, legacy runs deep. Gales himself has long been hailed as one of the most gifted guitarists alive, with a career spanning more than three decades, overcoming personal struggles and triumphs while never losing his connection to the music. This latest project ties his journey back to family and bloodline.

“It’s about keeping the memory alive,” Gales says. “But it’s also about pushing forward. This record is for my brother, for my family, and for anyone who has ever been touched by the blues.”

With A Tribute to LJK now available digitally, a physical edition due in October, and a national Australian tour just weeks away, 2025 is shaping up as a landmark year for Eric Gales – and a moving reminder of the enduring power of the blues.

