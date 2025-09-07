Evanescence Announce Exclusive Australian Headline Shows for 2025 - Noise11.com

Evanescence are set to bring their haunting symphonic rock back to Australia later this year, announcing three intimate headline shows for October and November ahead of their role as special guests on Metallica’s mammoth M72 World Tour.

Evanescence will play Perth’s Metro City on Thursday 30 October, Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Friday 7 November, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Friday 14 November. For fans, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of rock’s most powerful live acts up close, away from the stadium spectacle, in settings built for intensity, intimacy, and raw emotion.

Formed in the mid-1990s in Little Rock, Arkansas by vocalist/pianist Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody, Evanescence broke out in spectacular fashion with their 2003 debut album Fallen. The record was a phenomenon, selling more than 17 million copies worldwide, powered by the unforgettable singles Bring Me to Life and My Immortal. Both songs showcased the band’s unique blend of gothic atmosphere, crushing guitars, orchestral textures, and Lee’s commanding, ethereal vocals.

Fallen was more than just a hit—it became a cultural touchstone. It earned Evanescence two GRAMMY Awards in 2004 (Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance for Bring Me to Life) and in 2022 the album was certified Diamond by the RIAA, a rare milestone recognizing over 10 million U.S. sales.

Though Moody departed the band shortly after their rise to fame, Amy Lee proved to be Evanescence’s enduring heartbeat. Over two decades and five studio albums, Lee’s soaring voice and piano-driven songwriting have carried the band across shifting rock landscapes while remaining unmistakably Evanescence.

Following Fallen, Evanescence released The Open Door in 2006, featuring the sweeping anthem Call Me When You’re Sober. Their self-titled third album arrived in 2011, with tracks like What You Want reinforcing their heavier side. After a period of hiatus, 2017 saw the band release Synthesis, a reimagining of their catalogue with full orchestral arrangements, cementing Lee’s reputation as one of rock’s most versatile performers.

In 2021, The Bitter Truth marked Evanescence’s first album of original material in a decade, proving their creative fire still burns. More recently, the band contributed Afterlife to Netflix’s Devil May Cry series soundtrack and joined forces with K. Flay on Fight Like A Girl for the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

Evanescence are, above all, a live band. Their concerts are renowned for their theatrical power: Lee’s soaring voice echoing through grand halls, backed by thunderous riffs, pounding drums, and haunting visual production. They’ve shared stages with Korn, Muse, Halestorm, and The Used, consistently delivering shows that blur the line between rock gig and symphonic spectacle.

Their last visit to Australia in 2023 for the 20 Years of Fallen tour sold out multiple dates, confirming the band’s enduring fanbase. These 2025 headline performances offer an entirely different flavour—intimate venues, die-hard fans, and setlists likely filled with both towering hits and deep cuts. For those who caught them in arenas, this is a chance to see the band stripped to their raw essentials.

Evanescence’s catalogue reads like a playlist of modern rock classics. Among their most enduring songs:

Bring Me to Life (2003) – The breakout smash that introduced the world to Amy Lee’s gothic vocal power.

My Immortal (2003) – A heartbreaking piano ballad that remains one of the band’s most-requested songs.

Going Under (2003) – A riff-driven anthem that cemented their harder edge.

Everybody’s Fool (2004) – A cutting critique of manufactured celebrity culture.

Call Me When You’re Sober (2006) – A fiery empowerment track that showcased Lee’s lyrical bite.

Lithium (2006) – A dramatic, melancholic ballad that became a fan favourite.

What You Want (2011) – A driving rock anthem from their self-titled album.

Wasted on You (2020) – A standout from The Bitter Truth, proving the band’s modern relevance.

As Evanescence gear up to join Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies on the road this November, their three standalone headline shows are poised to be the crown jewels of their Australian visit.

Tickets will go on pre-sale Thursday 11 September at 10am local time, with general public access from Friday 12 September at 10am via Destroy All Lines.

Evanescence – Australian Headline Tour Dates 2025

Thursday 30 October – Metro City, Perth

Friday 7 November – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Friday 14 November – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets from Destroy All Lines

