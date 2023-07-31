Expanded Beatles Red and Blue Albums Expected To Be The Next Official Reissue - Noise11.com

Beatles fans are on standby for the announcement of an expanded ‘1962-1966’ (The Red Album) and ‘1967-1970’ (The Blue Album).

The speculation for the reissues is that the initial 2LP/CD editions will each be expanded to triple album sets and contain for unreleased song ‘Now and Then’.

‘Now and Then’ was abandoned during the construction of the 1995 Anthology series of albums. It was the third of three songs but not used because at the time, technology wasn’t available to clean up the original John Lennon to a presentable stage like the other two songs ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’.

‘Free As A Bird’ was released on Anthology 1 in November 1995. ‘Real Love’ followed on ‘Anthology 2’ in March 1996.

‘Now and Then’ was meant to be included on ‘Anthology 3’ but the three Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were not confident what they had to work with at the time could be achieved with the raw demo. Now nearly 30 years later, new technology developed by Sir Peter Jackson and used for the ‘Get Back’ movie makes it possible to separate every sound into its own channel. The technology was used for the recent ‘Revolver’ reissue and well as The Beach Boys new ‘Pet Sounds’ remaster.

The release of the ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ albums creates a diversion in the Beatles reissue road. I would imagine a slight change to take into consideration 1962 – 2023 might be appropriate.

In 2017 The Beatles released the first of the expanded albums box sets with ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’. Next came ‘The Beatles’ (The White Album’) in 2018, ‘Abbey Road’ in 2019, ‘Let It Be’ in 2021 (delayed to coincide with the release of the ‘Get Back’ movie because of the 2020 covid year) and then ‘Revolver’ in 2022.

When the releases went back to 1966’s ‘Revolver’ after the 1967, 1968, 1969 and 1970 releases it was expected that The 2023 Beatles release would be with ‘Rubber Soul’ or a hybrid ‘Yellow Submarine/Magical Mystery Tour’. However, producer Giles Martin has said that because of the frequency and thirst for Beatles releases during the early days of Beatlemania, nearly everything recorded has been released.

Paul McCartney has confirmed a 2023 release for ‘Now and Then’ and also insists it will be the final Beatles song.

A release for ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ is expected in September 2023. An official announcement is expected in August.

The Beatles 1962-1966 (The Red Album) Track Listing:

LP1

1. Love Me Do

2. Please Please Me

3. From Me To You

4. She Loves You

5. I Want To Hold Your Hand

6. All My Loving

7. Can’t Buy Me Love

8. A Hard Day’s Night

9. And I Love Her

10. Eight Days A Week

11. I Feel Fine

12. Ticket To Ride

13. Yesterday

LP2

1. Help!

2. You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

3. We Can Work It Out

4. Day Tripper

5. Drive My Car

6. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

7. Nowhere Man

8. Michelle

9. In My Life

10. Girl

11. Paperback Writer

12. Eleanor Rigby

13. Yellow Submarine

LP1

1. Strawberry Fields Forever

2. Penny Lane

3. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

4. With a Little Help From My Friends

5. Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds

6. A Day In the Life

7. All You Need Is Love

8. I Am the Walrus

9. Hello, Goodbye

10. The Fool On the Hill

11. Magical Mystery Tour

12. Lady Madonna

13. Hey Jude

14. Revolution

LP2

1. Back In the U.S.S.R.

2. While My Guitar Gently Weeps

3. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

4. Get Back

5. Don’t Let Me Down

6. The Ballad of John & Yoko

7. Old Brown Shoe

8. Here Comes the Sun

9. Come Together

10. Something

11. Octopus’s Garden

12. Let It Be

13. Across the Universe

14. The Long and Winding Road

