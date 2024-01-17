FENIX360 To Stream Kuala Lumpur Concert Sunday To Launch Service In Malaysia - Noise11.com

New social media and fan engagement platform FENIX360 will launch their Malaysia service in Kuala Lumpur this weekend with a live event of local artists from 4:30pm on Sunday.

The FENIX360 event will include performances Insomniacks, MASDO, Noh Salleh, MYO (Jemson), Leaism, The Frankie Sixes and DJ Jemput Dengar.

Insomniacks have had four hits in Malaysia including the two number ones ‘Pulang’ and ‘Sempurna’.

Noh Salleh is the singer and the main songwriter for Malaysian rock band Hujan and has also released three solo albums.

The FENIX360 concert is free to the first 2000 who claim a ticket through the Fenix360 app.

FENIX360 is described as “an artist-centric, multi-genre social media platform”. The platform is designed to drive revenue to all of its artists by allowing the creatives to benefit for the digital advertising and digital commerce eco-system unlike the existing streaming platforms currently offering fractions of a cent per stream.

In more recent news, Spotify announced that it would be no longer paying royalties on songs that stream less than 1000 streams a year, according to MusicBusinessWorldwide.

Spotify currently has around 184 million songs available. Under Spotify’s new 2024 payment policy, 150 million (or around 81% of all Spotify songs) will no longer qualify for payment.

The FENIX360 strategy priorities all artists.

The service launched in Indonesia last week and will launch in Malaysia with the concert on Sunday.

