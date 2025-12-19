Finger Eleven Launches Fantasy Miniseries Inspired By New Album Last Night On Earth - Noise11.com

Canadian rock veterans Finger Eleven have returned with a creative flourish, unveiling an eight-episode social media miniseries to accompany their latest studio album, Last Night On Earth. Released on November 7 via Better Noise Music, the record marks the band’s first release with the label and their seventh studio album overall.

The miniseries reimagines tracks from the album as science fiction and fantasy short films, paying homage to the band’s favourite cult classics including Krull, The Beastmaster, and Flash Gordon. Fans can expect a campy, adventurous take on the classic Good vs. Evil narrative, blending tabletop role-playing aesthetics with cinematic storytelling. The episodes, launching on the band’s and Better Noise Music’s social channels starting December 10, interweave clips of new songs with the on-screen action.

Finger Eleven formed in 1990 in Burlington, Ontario, originally under the name Rainbow Butt Monkeys. Founding members Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Rob Gommerman (drums) first performed together at a high school Christmas concert. Early success followed, including a win in the 1994 97.7 CHTZ Rock Search, and the release of their debut album Letters from Chutney in 1995. The band changed its name to Finger Eleven in 1997, taking inspiration from a demo track, “Thin Spirits”, and releasing Tip, which helped cement their presence on the Canadian rock scene.

The turn of the millennium marked Finger Eleven’s breakthrough internationally. Their 2000 album The Greyest of Blue Skies earned Gold certification in Canada, while 2003’s self-titled album propelled them to new heights with the single “One Thing”, which reached No. 16 on the US Hot 100. Their 2007 release Them vs. You vs. Me featured the global hit “Paralyzer”, topping the Canadian Hot 100 and U.S. rock charts, peaking at No. 6 on the US Hot 100, and reaching No. 12 in Australia. The album won the Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year in 2008.

Over the years, Finger Eleven have consistently toured across North America, Europe, and Australia, performing alongside bands such as Evanescence, Nickelback, and The Tragically Hip. Their music has also featured in films, television, and video games, including Scream 3, Gossip Girl, SSX 3, and multiple WWE events.

Following Life Turns Electric in 2010 and Five Crooked Lines in 2015, the band celebrated the twentieth anniversary of Tip with acoustic sets and full-album performances, while also revisiting their Rainbow Butt Monkeys era in 2018. The release of Greatest Hits in 2023 paved the way for new material, culminating in Last Night On Earth in 2025, featuring singles “Adrenaline”, “Blue Sky Mystery” with Filter’s Richard Patrick, the title track, and “The Mountain”.

Current band members Scott Anderson, James Black, Rick Jackett, Sean Anderson, and Steve Molella (who replaced Rich Beddoe in 2014) continue to champion their unique blend of melodic hard rock and adventurous storytelling. With Last Night On Earth and the accompanying miniseries, Finger Eleven demonstrate a willingness to expand the boundaries of rock while remaining grounded in the theatrical, epic energy that has defined their three-decade career.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)