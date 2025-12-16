Finn Wolfhard Directs First-Ever Official Music Video for George Harrison's “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” - Noise11.com

More than 50 years after its release, George Harrison’s enduring solo classic “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” has received its first official music video. The newly unveiled visual was directed by actor, filmmaker and musician Finn Wolfhard, marking a rare and carefully sanctioned addition to Harrison’s storied catalogue.

Released in 1973 as the opening track and lead single from Living in the Material World, “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” became Harrison’s second U.S. No. 1 hit as a solo artist, following “My Sweet Lord.” The song has long stood as one of Harrison’s most personal and spiritually resonant works, described by the former Beatle as a prayer rather than a conventional pop composition.

Wolfhard’s video employs stop-motion animation and unfolds as a meditative journey through the grounds of Friar Park, Harrison’s English estate and creative sanctuary from 1970 until his death in 2001. The film favors atmosphere over narrative, with natural imagery and symbolic movement reflecting the song’s themes of humility, peace and inner resolve. Rather than modernizing the track or imposing a contemporary framework, the visual treatment mirrors the song’s restraint and contemplative tone.

“To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honor,” Wolfhard said. “George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever.”

Dhani Harrison, George Harrison’s son and the steward of his father’s musical legacy, praised Wolfhard’s approach and sensitivity. “Finn is one of the sweetest and most talented people I know of his generation, and he is the perfect person to direct a video for my dad,” he said. “My dad would have loved this, and I hope his wonderful, creative, heartfelt ideas help this song reach another generation.”

The release underscores the careful curation that has defined the Harrison estate’s posthumous projects. Unlike many archival releases that lean on spectacle or reinvention, this collaboration emphasizes continuity with Harrison’s original artistic intent, reinforcing the song’s enduring relevance without altering its essence.

“Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” emerged during a transitional period for Harrison. Written largely between 1971 and 1972, the song was shaped by his increasing devotion to Hindu spirituality and his involvement in humanitarian efforts following the Concert for Bangladesh. These experiences informed much of Living in the Material World, an album that explored the tension between spiritual aspiration and material responsibility.

Musically, the track marked a deliberate departure from the expansive, echo-laden sound of All Things Must Pass. Harrison opted for a pared-back arrangement that placed emphasis on clarity and melodic precision. His slide guitar, layered with economy and expressiveness, became the song’s defining feature. The recording featured a small ensemble of trusted collaborators, including pianist Nicky Hopkins, drummer Jim Keltner, bassist Klaus Voormann and organist Gary Wright.

Upon its release, the single achieved a notable chart milestone. In June 1973, “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, temporarily displacing Paul McCartney and Wings’ “My Love.” The moment marked the only time two former Beatles occupied the top two positions on the U.S. singles chart simultaneously. The song also reached the top ten in the U.K., Australia and several other territories, reinforcing Harrison’s stature as a solo artist independent of his Beatles legacy.

The song remained a staple of Harrison’s live performances during his rare solo tours, including his 1974 North American tour and his 1991 Japanese dates. A live version recorded in Tokyo appeared on his 1992 album Live in Japan. Following Harrison’s death, the song became a centerpiece of tribute performances, most notably at the 2002 Concert for George at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Over the decades, “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” has appeared on multiple compilations, documentaries and soundtracks, including Martin Scorsese’s 2011 film George Harrison: Living in the Material World. Its message, rooted in personal spirituality yet broad in its appeal, has allowed it to transcend generational and cultural boundaries.

Wolfhard’s visual interpretation does not seek to redefine that legacy. Instead, it offers a quiet extension of the song’s life, pairing one of Harrison’s most intimate recordings with imagery that reflects the environment and mindset in which it was conceived. More than five decades after its debut, “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” continues to resonate, its call for peace remaining as relevant now as it was in 1973.

