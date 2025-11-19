The Beatles Anthology 2025: A New Chapter in the Legendary Collection - Noise11.com

This Friday, November 21, The Beatles’ Anthology 2025 collection arrives, offering fans a new way to experience the band’s extraordinary history. Anthology 4, the latest volume, joins fully remastered editions of the original Volumes 1-3, now overseen by Giles Martin.

The release also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the landmark Anthology book, which chronicles the band’s journey through over 1,300 images, letters, and memorabilia.

For collectors and longtime fans, the Anthology project remains a unique lens into the inner workings of the world’s most influential rock band. Originally conceived in the 1970s, the idea of revisiting the Beatles’ archives became a reality in the 1990s with the multimedia Anthology project, encompassing an eight-part TV series, the book, and three double albums. Anthology 4 continues that tradition, revealing 13 previously unreleased tracks alongside rare recordings from the vaults.

The remastered Anthology volumes trace the evolution of the Beatles from their earliest days in Liverpool and Hamburg through to their final studio works. Anthology 1 charts pre-Beatles recordings, Hamburg performances, and Decca auditions. Anthology 2 explores the mid-period, from Help! to Magical Mystery Tour, while Anthology 3 delves into the final years, covering The White Album, Abbey Road, and Let It Be.

What makes Anthology 4 particularly exciting is the inclusion of unheard material from across the Beatles’ career. Fans can listen to alternate takes of classics like While My Guitar Gently Weeps, In My Life, and Nowhere Man, alongside newly mixed versions of Free As A Bird and Real Love. These tracks offer unprecedented insight into the creative process of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Anthology 4 CD Tracklisting

CD Disc One:

I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)

Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)

This Boy (Takes 12 and 13)

Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5)

If I Fell (Take 11)

Matchbox (Take 1)

Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)

I Need You (Take 1)

I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)

In My Life (Take 1)

Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)

Love You To (Take 7)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)

Baby, You’re A Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12)

All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)

The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – Instrumental)

I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

CD Disc Two:

Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)

Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)

(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care (Studio jam)

Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

I Will (Take 29)

Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

Julia (Two rehearsals)

Get Back (Take 8)

Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal)

Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)

Free As A Bird (2025 mix)

Real Love (2025 mix)

Now And Then

Alongside the new volume, the restored Anthology documentary series, prepared by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post team, returns to Disney+ on November 26. It includes unseen footage of Paul, George, and Ringo collaborating on Anthology in 1995-96. Fans can also pre-order the 25th-anniversary book, completing a set that encompasses music, visual history, and intimate archival detail.

The box sets, available in 8CD or 12LP formats, come with exclusive extras such as numbered photo art cards, gatefold digisleeves, and detailed sleevenotes. For many, these editions offer not just music, but an immersive experience into the Beatles’ studio world, from early demos to final mixes.

