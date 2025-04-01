The Beatles Anthology Book Set For Republishing So What About the Albums and Doco? - Noise11.com

The Beatles Anthology is expected to be the major project for the band for 2025 following the announcement that the book ‘The Beatles Anthology’ will be republished in October.

‘The Beatles Anthology’ book was released at the time of three volume The Beatles Anthology albums and the documentary with The Beatles telling their story for the first time in depth.

With a 25th anniversary of the book scheduled for October, it is expected that the Anthology albums may also be given an update. October is usually the time The Beatles share their reissues.

The last Beatles project was the extended 2023 remixes of ‘1962-1966’ (Blue) and ‘1967-1970’ ‘Red’ albums. While those two compilations were each released with extra tracks (including the new song ‘Now and Then), the absence of the new songs from ‘Anthology’, ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’ were both strangely not included. That started the speculation of an updated ‘Anthology’.

While the Anthology book is now available for pre-order on Amazon, an official announcement by the albums and documentary is yet to be revealed.

USA orders are now on Amazon for the 14 October 2025 release for $50. The UK release is scheduled for one month later on 20 November 2025 retailing at £40. An Australian price is yet to be determined.

