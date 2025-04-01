 The Beatles Anthology Book Set For Republishing So What About the Albums and Doco? - Noise11.com
The Beatles Anthology Book Set For Republishing So What About the Albums and Doco?

by Paul Cashmere on April 1, 2025

in News

The Beatles Anthology is expected to be the major project for the band for 2025 following the announcement that the book ‘The Beatles Anthology’ will be republished in October.

‘The Beatles Anthology’ book was released at the time of three volume The Beatles Anthology albums and the documentary with The Beatles telling their story for the first time in depth.

With a 25th anniversary of the book scheduled for October, it is expected that the Anthology albums may also be given an update. October is usually the time The Beatles share their reissues.

The last Beatles project was the extended 2023 remixes of ‘1962-1966’ (Blue) and ‘1967-1970’ ‘Red’ albums. While those two compilations were each released with extra tracks (including the new song ‘Now and Then), the absence of the new songs from ‘Anthology’, ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’ were both strangely not included. That started the speculation of an updated ‘Anthology’.

While the Anthology book is now available for pre-order on Amazon, an official announcement by the albums and documentary is yet to be revealed.

USA orders are now on Amazon for the 14 October 2025 release for $50. The UK release is scheduled for one month later on 20 November 2025 retailing at £40. An Australian price is yet to be determined.

Related Posts

The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Play First Shows For 2025

The Who have played have played their first shows for 2025. The two shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London were for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Roger Daltrey is a patron of the charity.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan Plays First Shows For 2025

Bob Dylan has resumed live concerts for 2025 with the first show on 25 March 2025 in Tulsa.

2 days ago
The Beatles
Rare Beatles Audition Tape Discovered In Vancouver

A rare Beatles recording featuring the band’s audition for Decca Records has surfaced in Vancouver.

4 days ago
John Lennon coin
Royal Mint Reveals John Lennon Coin

The UK’s Royal Mint has revealed the impending issue of a John Lennon coin.

March 18, 2025
Jesse Colin Young
Jesse Colin Young of The Youngbloods Dies Aged 83

Jesse Colin Young, a founding member of The Youngbloods, has died at age 83.

March 18, 2025
Cat Power
Cat Power Does Dylan At Festival Hall

When Bob Dylan played Festival Hall on April 19th and 20th in 1966, it was standing room only, fast forward to tonight’s show almost 59 years later and it’s a fully seated affair, with comfy cushioned seats and bougie carpet.

March 17, 2025
Marianne Faithfull photo by Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Marianne Faithfull Final Recordings To Be Released

Marianne Faithfull was working on a 60th anniversary release prior to her death in January and the final four songs are about to be released.

March 14, 2025