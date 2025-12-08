Four Nations Walk From Eurovision 2026 After EBU Confirms Israel's Return Broadcaster Backlash Follows Geneva Meeting - Noise11.com

Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest has entered its most turbulent phase in decades, as Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands confirm they will boycott the 2026 event in Vienna, after the European Broadcasting Union confirmed Israel is cleared to compete. The decision came during a tightly guarded general assembly in Geneva, where the EBU declined to hold a vote on Israel’s participation, a move that triggered immediate withdrawals from several major broadcasters.

Eurovision, founded in 1956 and now the world’s longest running international music competition, has weathered political storms throughout its history. The current uproar follows long-running criticism of Israel’s role in the contest, concerns about the war in Gaza, and allegations of public-vote interference in recent years.

EBU members voted only on new rules designed to curb government and third-party promotion aimed at influencing public voting. Sixty-five per cent of delegates backed the changes, while 23 per cent voted against and 10 per cent abstained. The EBU said the new measures strengthen transparency and trust, adding that all members willing to comply with the rules are eligible to take part in Eurovision 2026.

The decision not to hold a vote on Israel’s inclusion, however, proved the breaking point for several nations. Spanish broadcaster RTVE had requested a secret ballot, arguing that the process lacked adequate scrutiny. After the request was denied, RTVE withdrew from the 2026 event, stating that the decision deepened its distrust in the contest’s governance.

Ireland’s RTÉ was the first to confirm its withdrawal, stating that participation is not possible given the civilian death toll in Gaza and the continuing humanitarian crisis. Spain soon followed, declaring it would neither participate nor broadcast the 2026 semi-finals or final. The Netherlands’ public broadcaster Avrotros said involvement cannot be reconciled with the organisation’s public values. Slovenia’s RTVSLO, which had warned of a boycott months earlier, said competing would clash with its principles of peace and equality.

Collectively, these nations have been Eurovision winners 14 times, including Ireland’s record-setting seven victories.

Meanwhile, the BBC and Germany’s SWR say they will continue to support the contest. Iceland, which previously threatened a withdrawal, will make its decision at its next board meeting. Austria, the 2026 host nation, has reiterated support for Israel’s inclusion, separating the country’s cultural representation from geopolitical issues.

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog welcomed the EBU decision, stating that Israel deserves to be represented on global stages and hopes the event continues to promote cross-border cultural understanding.

Concerns about promotion methods have followed Israel’s recent public-vote surges. Yuval Raphael climbed to second place after the public vote in 2025, echoing similar patterns in earlier years. Some broadcasters argue that lobbying efforts directed at overseas voters distort the contest’s intended neutrality. The new rules are designed to prevent mass-promotion campaigns from affecting outcomes, although critics say they do not go far enough.

The EBU has faced similar controversies over political influence throughout Eurovision’s history. Russia was banned after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and several countries have engaged in bilateral boycotts over past geopolitical conflicts. Yet a coordinated walkout by multiple member states is historically rare, making the current standoff one of the most significant challenges in the contest’s 70-year history.

Eurovision began in 1956, inspired by Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival, and was created to test the limits of live transnational broadcasting. It grew rapidly during the 1960s and 1970s, eventually expanding far beyond Western Europe. The contest has produced global artists including ABBA, Céline Dion, Julio Iglesias, and Olivia Newton-John, and has become a major cultural institution with hundreds of millions of viewers each year.

The 2026 edition, hosted in Vienna after Austria’s victory with Wasted Love, is intended to mark Eurovision’s 70th year. Whether it will do so with a reduced field depends on further decisions from broadcasters still weighing their participation.

Australia’s SBS, which has broadcast Eurovision for more than 40 years, confirmed it will continue its coverage and participation, emphasising the importance of editorial independence. Australia will again select its entry through its established preview process.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)