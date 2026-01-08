Andy Shauf's Foxwarren Teams With Helado Negro For Hypnotic “Yvonne” Remix - Noise11.com

Canadian indie collective Foxwarren has unveiled a new dimension to their 2025 album ‘2′ with a remix of their single “Yvonne” by acclaimed electronic avant-pop artist Helado Negro. Known offstage as Roberto Lange, Helado Negro has reimagined the track into a shimmering, beat-driven piece that fuses subtle electronic textures with a warm, lilting pulse.

“Yvonne” first appeared on Foxwarren’s sophomore album, released in May 2025 on Anti-, which marked a bold evolution for the Regina-based quintet. Comprised of Andy Shauf, Avery and Darryl Kissick, Dallas Bryson, and Colin Nealis, Foxwarren had long been rooted in folk sensibilities, blending narrative-rich lyrics with gentle rhythms. Yet, for ‘2′, the band abandoned the familiar live-room recording formula, opting instead to construct songs across provinces, layering strings, sampled sounds, and percussive elements into a sophisticated, cinematic collage.

Shauf, who has maintained a prolific solo career alongside Foxwarren, described the process as “tracing two sides of a relationship” across the album’s 37 minutes. Tracks like “Listen2me”, “Dance”, “Wings”, and “Sleeping” mix chamber pop, breakbeat-informed arrangements, and piano-driven disco with spoken-word samples, creating a listening experience that evolves with every play. No Ripcord declared it the #1 album of 2025, praising its seamless sequencing and understated yet complex storytelling.

Helado Negro’s remix amplifies the album’s exploratory ethos. “I saw Andy Shauf perform solo a year or so ago, and the music and performance absolutely blew my mind,” Lange said of the collaboration. “When Foxwarren asked me to remix ‘Yvonne’, I wanted to create a sense of wistful dancing-a mellow bump of bouncing bass, subtle dissonance from the rearranging of the strings, and asymmetrical shapes in the phrases. Andy’s voice has a texture of its own, a beautiful landscape from a distance, full of delightful surprises as you listen closer.” The remix frames the song in a fresh sonic environment, while preserving the emotional resonance of Shauf’s original performance.

Foxwarren’s journey began in 2009, when Shauf joined forces with brothers Avery and Darryl Kissick and high school friend Dallas Bryson. The band’s name pays homage to the Kissicks’ hometown of Foxwarren, Manitoba. Over the years, Foxwarren has released three albums, including the largely overlooked debut Has Been Defeated in 2011, their self-titled 2018 release, and most recently, ‘2′. The self-titled 2018 album cemented Foxwarren’s reputation for narrative-driven folk rock, but ‘2′ demonstrates the band’s willingness to subvert expectations, embracing technological experimentation and distance recording as creative tools.

“Yvonne” exemplifies the album’s understated beauty, with a percussive yet gentle rhythm and orchestration that nods to bossa nova influences. The remix, with its soft reverbs and electronic flourishes, brings a sense of movement and open space, highlighting the track’s lyrical wistfulness and Shauf’s evocative vocal delivery. It is at once familiar and entirely new, a testament to Foxwarren’s and Lange’s shared dedication to evolving music beyond traditional boundaries.

For fans of both Foxwarren and Helado Negro, this collaboration represents a meeting of meticulous craft and adventurous spirit. It reaffirms Foxwarren’s status not just as chroniclers of intimate stories, but as creators willing to reshape their sound in ways that surprise and captivate.

Listen to “Yvonne” (Helado Negro Remix) below.

