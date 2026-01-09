Francis Rossi Launches 2026 With New Music And The Accidental Album - Noise11.com

Francis Rossi opens 2026 with renewed momentum, unveiling two brand new songs that mark the first chapter of his next studio album The Accidental, due for release on January 30, 2026. Issued today as a digital double single, Push Comes To Shove and November Again reaffirm Rossi’s enduring presence as one of British rock’s most distinctive voices and guitarists.

The release finds the founding Status Quo frontman reconnecting with the direct, unfiltered approach that has defined his best work. Push Comes To Shove arrives with urgency and bite, driven by Rossi’s instantly recognisable guitar tone and a muscular sense of rhythm that recalls the foundations of British hard rock. In contrast, November Again leans into reflective territory, building from a subdued, melancholic refrain into a chorus designed for uplift and repetition. Together, the two tracks sketch the emotional and musical range that shapes The Accidental.

The album itself emerged from a series of spontaneous studio sessions with guitarist Hiran Ilangantilike and co-producer Andy Brook. Rather than being mapped out with rigid expectations, the recordings developed organically, guided by instinct and interaction in the room. That approach has delivered a body of work that feels immediate and alive, capturing Rossi at a point where experience and curiosity intersect.

These new recordings follow earlier releases Something In The Air (Stormy Weather) and Go Man Go, which first hinted at the direction of The Accidental. Taken as a whole, the material presents a confident solo statement that sits comfortably alongside Rossi’s long history while remaining focused on the present. There is no sense of nostalgia driving the project, instead the emphasis is on strong songs, clear melodies and performances that trust their own weight.

Rossi’s career spans more than six decades, beginning in south London where he grew up surrounded by a large extended family. His first spark came after seeing the Everly Brothers on television, a moment that set him on the path toward music. By the early 1960s, he had formed his first band with school friend Alan Lancaster, a partnership that would evolve through various line-ups and names before becoming Status Quo.

The arrival of Rick Parfitt in the mid 1960s completed the chemistry that would sustain the band for nearly half a century. Rossi’s songwriting breakthrough came with Pictures Of Matchstick Men, which charted in both the UK and the United States in 1968 and established Status Quo internationally. The group’s shift toward a harder sound in the early 1970s produced landmark albums including Piledriver and enduring songs such as Paper Plane, Caroline and Down Down, the band’s only UK number one single.

Across the 1970s and 1980s, Status Quo became one of the most reliable live acts in the world, touring extensively through Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Their selection as the opening act for Live Aid in 1985 cemented their standing in British music history. Rossi remained the constant presence through decades of change, recognised for his work with an OBE in 2010 for services to music and charity.

Alongside his band commitments, Rossi has pursued a parallel solo career, releasing King Of The Doghouse in 1996, One Step At A Time in 2010 and collaborative projects including We Talk Too Much with Hannah Rickard in 2019. His autobiography I Talk Too Much offered a candid account of his life on and off stage, including his decision to step away from excess and refocus on music.

The Accidental adds a new chapter to that story. It presents Francis Rossi as a songwriter and performer still engaged with the craft, still interested in discovery, and still capable of delivering rock songs that balance weight and melody. As 2026 begins, the new music signals an artist comfortable in his legacy and committed to moving forward.

