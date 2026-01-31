Frank Zappa And Captain Beefheart Bongo Fury Returns With Expansive 50th Anniversary Editions - Noise11.com

The legendary 1975 live collaboration between Frank Zappa, Captain Beefheart and The Mothers is reissued in definitive form, expanded with previously unheard concerts, vault material and immersive new mixes.

by Paul Cashmere

Frank Zappa’s restless mid-1970s creative surge is brought back into sharp focus with the announcement of Bongo Fury (50th Anniversary Edition), a major new archival release celebrating one of the most idiosyncratic and historically significant collaborations in his catalogue. Due for release on March 20 via Zappa Records/UMe, the expanded editions shine a light on Zappa’s volatile, road-forged reunion with his lifelong friend and creative foil, Don Van Vliet, better known as Captain Beefheart.

Originally released in October 1975, Bongo Fury occupies a singular place in the Zappa canon. It was largely recorded live during a short but intense US tour that reunited Zappa and Beefheart for the final time on record, backed by a formidable late-era incarnation of The Mothers. The album captured a moment when old friendships, unresolved tensions and shared musical folklore collided onstage, producing performances that were loose, confrontational, comic and occasionally transcendent.

The new 50th Anniversary Editions present the most comprehensive exploration yet of that brief but fertile period. Headlining the campaign is a six-disc Super Deluxe Edition comprising five CDs and a Blu-ray Audio disc, featuring a total of 57 tracks, more than 80 per cent of them previously unreleased. Curated and produced by Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers, the collection draws directly from the original master tapes and Zappa’s meticulously preserved vault.

At the core is Bob Ludwig’s 2012 remaster of the original nine-track album, augmented by a substantial Bonus Fury section of studio outtakes, alternate takes and extended versions that were edited down in 1975 due to vinyl limitations. Newly prepared 2025 stereo mixes of the live material, created from the original 16-track masters by Craig Parker Adams and remastered by John Polito, reveal fresh depth and clarity while preserving the raw energy of the performances.

The historical centrepiece of the set is the inclusion of two complete, previously unreleased concerts recorded on May 20 and 21, 1975 at Armadillo World Headquarters in Austin, Texas. These professionally recorded shows provided the backbone of Bongo Fury, yet only fragments were released at the time. Their full presentation documents the band’s nightly volatility, with Beefheart’s distinctive vocals, harmonica and spoken-word interjections woven through Zappa’s complex compositions and extended improvisations.

Also included are rare recordings from the opening night of the tour at Pomona College in Claremont, California, including the first official release of “Portuguese Lunar Landing”, a rehearsal composition long known to exist but never previously heard. The track offers a glimpse into Zappa’s working process, where rehearsal tapes were treated as potential source material rather than disposable run-throughs.

The Blu-ray Audio disc further elevates the release, presenting the album in newly created Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mixes by Karma Auger and Erich Gobel at Studio1LA. Mixed directly from the original 16-track masters, the immersive versions sit alongside high-resolution stereo masters and three bonus surround tracks from the vault. Two of these, “Debra Kadabra” and “Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead”, were mixed by Zappa himself in 1993 during his final year, underscoring the long arc of his involvement with the material.

The story of Bongo Fury is inseparable from the complex personal history between Zappa and Beefheart. Friends since their teenage years in Lancaster, California, the pair bonded over blues, rhythm and blues, doo-wop and outsider art, imagining radical musical futures long before either found an audience. Their relationship was marked by collaboration and conflict in equal measure, most famously on Trout Mask Replica and Hot Rats, before fracturing in the early 1970s.

By 1975, reconciliation came in practical form. Beefheart, facing contractual difficulties, rejoined Zappa on the road, prompting the assembly of a new Mothers lineup that included George Duke, Napoleon Murphy Brock, Bruce and Tom Fowler, Denny Walley and the then 25-year-old drummer Terry Bozzio, making his first appearance on a Zappa release. The resulting tour lasted just over six weeks but yielded an album that would ultimately close several chapters, the final Zappa and Beefheart collaboration and the last 1970s release credited to The Mothers.

The 50th Anniversary Editions of Bongo Fury are available across multiple formats, including deluxe vinyl pressings mastered all-analogue by Bernie Grundman, standard and high-resolution digital releases, and a standalone Dolby Atmos digital edition. A previously unreleased live version of “Debra Kadabra” from the Austin recordings is available now, offering an early taste of what is widely regarded as one of the most revealing live documents of Zappa’s career.

FRANK ZAPPA / CAPTAIN BEEFHEART / MOTHERS: BONGO FURY 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITIONS

Tracklists

5CD + 1BLU-RAY AUDIO SUPER DELUXE EDITION

CD 1

Bongo Fury – The Original Album – 2012 Remaster + Bonus Fury – Bonus Tracks

The Original Album

1. Debra Kadabra

2. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

3. Sam With The Showing Scalp Flat Top

4. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

5. 200 Years Old

6. Cucamonga

7. Advance Romance

8. Man With The Woman Head

9. Muffin Man

Bonus Fury – Bonus Tracks

10. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy (Long Version)

11. Man With The Woman Head (Isolated Vocal)

12. Muffin Man / A Little Green Rosetta (Alternate Take)

13. 200 Years Old (Long Version)

14. Born To Suck (Vocal Session Snoop)

15. Born To Suck

CD 2

Armadillo World Headquarters – Live In Austin, TX, 5/20/1975

1. 5-20-75 Show Start

2. “Put A Shirt On Man”

3. Apostrophe’

4. Stink-Foot

5. I’m Not Satisfied

6. Debra Kadabra

7. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

8. The Velvet Sunrise

9. Pound For A Brown – Part I

10. Pound For A Brown – Part II

11. Sleeping In A Jar

CD 3

Armadillo World Headquarters – Live In Austin, TX, 5/20/1975

Continued

1. “Enjoy The Steambath”

2. The Torture Never Stops (Original Version)

3. Camarillo Brillo

4. Muffin Man

5. Advance Romance

6. Montana

7. Duke’s Things

8. Sam With The Showing Scalp Flat Top

9. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

10. Echidna’s Arf (Of You) / Terry’s Solo

11. The Ampeg Mini-Moog Controller Guitar Experiment

12. Willie The Pimp

CD 4

Armadillo World Headquarters – Live In Austin, TX, 5/21/1975

1. “Good Evening, Ladies And Gentlemen”

2. Apostrophe’

3. Stink-Foot

4. I’m Not Satisfied

5. Debra Kadabra

6. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

7. The Velvet Sunrise

8. Pound For A Brown – Part I

9. “We’ve Had A Bomb Threat”

10. Pound For A Brown – Part II

CD 5

Armadillo World Headquarters – Live In Austin, TX, 5/21/1975

Continued

1. Advance Romance

2. Florentine Pogen

3. Montana

4. Camarillo Brillo

5. Muffin Man

6. Willie The Pimp

7. Claremont Rehearsal

8. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

9. Portuguese Lunar Landing

BLU-RAY AUDIO

Bongo Fury – The Album + Bonus Audio

Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/96kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo / 24-bit/96kHz PCM Stereo

Bongo Fury – The Album

1. Debra Kadabra

2. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

3. Sam With The Showing Scalp Flat Top

4. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

5. 200 Years Old

6. Cucamonga

7. Advance Romance

8. Man With The Woman Head

9. Muffin Man

Bonus Audio

1. The Torture Never Stops (Original Version)

2. Debra Kadabra (1993 UMRK 6-Channel Mix)

3. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead (1993 UMRK 6-Channel Mix)

2LP BLACK VINYL EDITION

LP One – Side 1

1. Debra Kadabra

2. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

3. Sam With The Showing Scalp Flat Top

4. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

5. 200 Years Old

LP One – Side 2

1. Cucamonga

2. Advance Romance

3. Man With The Woman Head

4. Muffin Man

LP Two – Side 3

1. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy (Long Version)

2. Man With The Woman Head (Isolated Vocal)

3. Muffin Man / A Little Green Rosetta (Alternate Take)

4. Born To Suck

LP Two – Side 4

1. The Torture Never Stops (Original Version, 2025 Mix)

2. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead (Claremount Soundcheck)

3. 200 Years Old (Long Version)

1LP BLACK VINYL EDITION

Side 1

1. Debra Kadabra

2. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

3. Sam With The Showing Scalp Flat Top

4. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

5. 200 Years Old

Side 2

1. Cucamonga

2. Advance Romance

3. Man With The Woman Head

4. Muffin Man

1LP ORANGE & BLACK GALAXY VINYL EDITION

Side 1

1. Debra Kadabra

2. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

3. Sam With The Showing Scalp Flat Top

4. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

5. 200 Years Old

Side 2

1. Cucamonga

2. Advance Romance

3. Man With The Woman Head

4. Muffin Man

