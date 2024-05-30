‘Frogs’ Put A Big F***ing Smile On Nick Cave’s Face - Noise11.com

Nick Cave his pretty, pretty, pretty happy with his new song ‘Frogs’. “The sheer exuberance of a song like ‘Frogs’, it just puts a big f***ing smile on my face,” Nick wrote.

‘Frogs’ is from the 18th Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds album ‘Wild God’, due August 30, 2024. Cave released the title track a few months back.

Produced by Cave and Warren Ellis, and mixed by David Fridmann, Cave began writing the album on New Year’s Day 2023. With sessions at Miraval in Provence and Soundtree in London, the Bad Seeds added their unique alchemy, with additional performances from Colin Greenwood (bass) and Luis Almau (nylon string guitar, acoustic guitar).

‘Wild God’ tracklisting:

1. Song of the Lake

2. Wild God

3. Frogs

4. Joy

5. Final Rescue Attempt

6. Conversion

7. Cinnamon Horses

8. Long Dark Night

9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

10. As the Waters Cover the Sea

