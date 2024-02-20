 Hoodoo Gurus, GANGgajang and Spys To Tour Brazil - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus, GANGgajang and Spys To Tour Brazil

by Paul Cashmere on February 20, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Hoodoo Gurus will tour Brazil in August and take GANGgajang and Spys along for the tour.

In the 90s, Hoodoo Gurus were huge in Brazil. They reached critical mass with the Magnum Cum Louder album and the popularity increased with the ‘Kinky’ then ‘Crank’ albums to the level of a one-month tour of Brazil in 1994. When the first break-up of the band came in 1997, Hoodoo Gurus included Brazil in the farewell tour, with audiences reaching 40,000 at the biggest concert.

GANGgajang were also regulars to Brazil in the 90s. When they toured for the first time in 1995, they appeared on Brazil TV’s ‘The Seu Boneco Show’ and were then invited back the following year. In 2001, GANGgajang toured Brazil a third time.

Spy Vs Spy also made a mark in Brazil in the 90s. Spys have toured Brazil many times. The country is their biggest market outside Australia.

Hoodoo Gurus, GANGgajang, Spys dates:

22 August, Florianópolis
23 August, Curitiba
24 August, Rio De Janeiro
30 August, Porto Alegre
31 August São Paulo

Meanwhile, Frog at Songland has started shipping the Spys ‘Live at the Prince of Wales 1984 album. Contact Frog while they last.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gibson Have 20 Noel Gallagher Les Paul Guitars For Sale

Noel Gallagher has teamed up with Gibson to release 20 signed ’78 Les Paul Custom guitars for charity.

16 hours ago
Fun Lovin' Criminals
Fun Lovin’ Criminals Kick Off Australian Tour

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are now two shows down on the Australian tour after commencing in Wollongong on Wednesday and then playing Sydney last night before hitting Brisbane tonight.

4 days ago
The Dandy Warhols
Slash Helps Out The Dandy Warhols on ‘I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem’

Slash features on the new song for The Dandy Warhols, ‘I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem’.

5 days ago
Art Alexakis of Everclear
Art Alexakis Is Preparing for Everclear’s Upcoming 30th Anniversaries

Everclear were a platinum selling band in Australia in the 90s and the three big albums are all coming up for the 30th anniversaries in coming years.

5 days ago
Usher at the Super Bowl 2024
TV Show Based On Usher Music In The Works

A new drama series based on Usher's music is in the works.

6 days ago
Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Yale Sits Out Matchbox Twenty Australian Tour

Matchbox Twenty co-founder Brian ‘Pookie’ Yale is not be performing with the band on their current Australian tour.

6 days ago
Martha Wainwright (photo supplied)
Martha Wainwright To Tour Australia In May

Martha Wainwright will return to Australia in May for a national tour starting in Brisbane.

6 days ago