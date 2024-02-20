Hoodoo Gurus, GANGgajang and Spys To Tour Brazil - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus will tour Brazil in August and take GANGgajang and Spys along for the tour.

In the 90s, Hoodoo Gurus were huge in Brazil. They reached critical mass with the Magnum Cum Louder album and the popularity increased with the ‘Kinky’ then ‘Crank’ albums to the level of a one-month tour of Brazil in 1994. When the first break-up of the band came in 1997, Hoodoo Gurus included Brazil in the farewell tour, with audiences reaching 40,000 at the biggest concert.

GANGgajang were also regulars to Brazil in the 90s. When they toured for the first time in 1995, they appeared on Brazil TV’s ‘The Seu Boneco Show’ and were then invited back the following year. In 2001, GANGgajang toured Brazil a third time.

Spy Vs Spy also made a mark in Brazil in the 90s. Spys have toured Brazil many times. The country is their biggest market outside Australia.

Hoodoo Gurus, GANGgajang, Spys dates:

22 August, Florianópolis

23 August, Curitiba

24 August, Rio De Janeiro

30 August, Porto Alegre

31 August São Paulo

Meanwhile, Frog at Songland has started shipping the Spys ‘Live at the Prince of Wales 1984 album. Contact Frog while they last.

