Gerald V. Casale Releases New Protest Song As Devo's De-Evolution Warning Returns - Noise11 Music News

Gerald V. Casale has released the new protest single “Just Do It!”, reviving the political and satirical themes that have defined Devo since its formation after the Kent State shootings and renewing the band’s long standing warning about “de-evolution”.
by Paul Cashmere
More than five decades after the events that inspired the formation of Devo, founding member Gerald V. Casale has released a new protest song, “Just Do It!”, a direct attack on the political climate in the United States as the America 250 celebrations begin. Accompanied by an animated video, the track continues the band’s tradition of confronting authoritarianism, propaganda and conformity through satire rather than nostalgia.
For those of you who have long associated Devo with the 1980 hit “Whip It”, the new release is a reminder that the group’s identity has always been rooted in political commentary. Long before achieving commercial success, Devo emerged from the aftermath of one of the defining moments in modern American history, the Kent State shootings of May 4, 1970. The band’s philosophy of “de-evolution” grew directly from that experience and has remained central to its music, imagery and message for more than 50 years.
Casale unveiled “Just Do It!” following a period of renewed public attention for Devo, including appearances at Coachella, an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and the Grammy nominated Netflix documentary examining the band’s legacy. The new recording features longtime Devo touring members Josh Hager and Jeff Friedl alongside Die alten Maschinen.
The accompanying animated video presents a highly critical interpretation of contemporary American politics. It depicts Donald Trump leading a MAGA zombie army, while Jeffrey Epstein appears as the smiling sun from Teletubbies. Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Bill Clinton are also portrayed as replacements for the children’s television characters, reinforcing the video’s broader critique of political and corporate power.
Explaining the motivation behind the release, Casale said, “Just Do It! celebrates 250 years of our defeat of Tyranny in an age of Tyranny reborn.”
For Casale, the themes explored in the song are inseparable from his own history. On May 4, 1970, he witnessed members of the Ohio National Guard open fire on students during an anti-war protest at Kent State University. Four students were killed, including two of Casale’s friends. The tragedy became the catalyst for the creation of Devo by Casale and Bob Lewis, who developed the theory of “de-evolution” while still students.
Rather than accepting the conventional belief that humanity continually progresses, Devo proposed the opposite. Their theory argued that society was regressing, becoming increasingly conformist, consumer driven and susceptible to manipulation. The band’s distinctive visual identity, matching uniforms, robotic movements and deadpan performances all reinforced the idea that individuality was disappearing beneath mass culture.
That philosophy has been woven through Devo’s catalogue from the beginning. Their 1977 anthem “Jocko Homo” introduced audiences to the concept by questioning accepted ideas of human evolution and challenging social conformity. “Freedom Of Choice”, released in 1980, examined the contradictions surrounding personal freedom and consumer decision making, while “Beautiful World” used deceptively cheerful lyrics to expose environmental decline and the illusion of modern prosperity. Songs such as “Enough Said” continued the band’s willingness to confront political leadership through satire rather than direct slogan writing.
Unlike the folk protest tradition associated with artists such as Bob Dylan or Phil Ochs, Devo’s political statements have consistently been delivered through science fiction imagery, absurdist humour and performance art. Their music has rarely offered straightforward answers. Instead, it has reflected a society becoming increasingly mechanical, distracted and driven by commercial interests.
“Just Do It!” continues that approach, although its targets are more explicit than many earlier Devo recordings. The video’s references to Trump, Epstein, Musk, Gates and Clinton ensure the release will generate debate across political lines. Supporters are likely to see it as an extension of Devo’s longstanding social critique, while critics may argue that it reflects partisan politics. Either way, the song remains consistent with the band’s original mission rather than representing a new direction.
Casale has continued working outside Devo as an acclaimed music video director, creating clips for artists including Foo Fighters, Rush, Silverchair, A Perfect Circle, The Cars and Soundgarden. His solo work has similarly remained focused on satire, cultural commentary and warnings about what he sees as the continuing process of de-evolution.
More than 50 years after Devo first questioned whether humanity was truly progressing, “Just Do It!” demonstrates that Casale believes the warning remains as relevant today as it was in the aftermath of Kent State.
Gerald V Casale
Gerald V. Casale Releases New Protest Song As Devo’s De-Evolution Warning Returns
by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2026
in New Music,News
by Paul Cashmere
More than five decades after the events that inspired the formation of Devo, founding member Gerald V. Casale has released a new protest song, “Just Do It!”, a direct attack on the political climate in the United States as the America 250 celebrations begin. Accompanied by an animated video, the track continues the band’s tradition of confronting authoritarianism, propaganda and conformity through satire rather than nostalgia.
For those of you who have long associated Devo with the 1980 hit “Whip It”, the new release is a reminder that the group’s identity has always been rooted in political commentary. Long before achieving commercial success, Devo emerged from the aftermath of one of the defining moments in modern American history, the Kent State shootings of May 4, 1970. The band’s philosophy of “de-evolution” grew directly from that experience and has remained central to its music, imagery and message for more than 50 years.
Casale unveiled “Just Do It!” following a period of renewed public attention for Devo, including appearances at Coachella, an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and the Grammy nominated Netflix documentary examining the band’s legacy. The new recording features longtime Devo touring members Josh Hager and Jeff Friedl alongside Die alten Maschinen.
The accompanying animated video presents a highly critical interpretation of contemporary American politics. It depicts Donald Trump leading a MAGA zombie army, while Jeffrey Epstein appears as the smiling sun from Teletubbies. Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Bill Clinton are also portrayed as replacements for the children’s television characters, reinforcing the video’s broader critique of political and corporate power.
Explaining the motivation behind the release, Casale said, “Just Do It! celebrates 250 years of our defeat of Tyranny in an age of Tyranny reborn.”
For Casale, the themes explored in the song are inseparable from his own history. On May 4, 1970, he witnessed members of the Ohio National Guard open fire on students during an anti-war protest at Kent State University. Four students were killed, including two of Casale’s friends. The tragedy became the catalyst for the creation of Devo by Casale and Bob Lewis, who developed the theory of “de-evolution” while still students.
Rather than accepting the conventional belief that humanity continually progresses, Devo proposed the opposite. Their theory argued that society was regressing, becoming increasingly conformist, consumer driven and susceptible to manipulation. The band’s distinctive visual identity, matching uniforms, robotic movements and deadpan performances all reinforced the idea that individuality was disappearing beneath mass culture.
That philosophy has been woven through Devo’s catalogue from the beginning. Their 1977 anthem “Jocko Homo” introduced audiences to the concept by questioning accepted ideas of human evolution and challenging social conformity. “Freedom Of Choice”, released in 1980, examined the contradictions surrounding personal freedom and consumer decision making, while “Beautiful World” used deceptively cheerful lyrics to expose environmental decline and the illusion of modern prosperity. Songs such as “Enough Said” continued the band’s willingness to confront political leadership through satire rather than direct slogan writing.
Unlike the folk protest tradition associated with artists such as Bob Dylan or Phil Ochs, Devo’s political statements have consistently been delivered through science fiction imagery, absurdist humour and performance art. Their music has rarely offered straightforward answers. Instead, it has reflected a society becoming increasingly mechanical, distracted and driven by commercial interests.
“Just Do It!” continues that approach, although its targets are more explicit than many earlier Devo recordings. The video’s references to Trump, Epstein, Musk, Gates and Clinton ensure the release will generate debate across political lines. Supporters are likely to see it as an extension of Devo’s longstanding social critique, while critics may argue that it reflects partisan politics. Either way, the song remains consistent with the band’s original mission rather than representing a new direction.
Casale has continued working outside Devo as an acclaimed music video director, creating clips for artists including Foo Fighters, Rush, Silverchair, A Perfect Circle, The Cars and Soundgarden. His solo work has similarly remained focused on satire, cultural commentary and warnings about what he sees as the continuing process of de-evolution.
More than 50 years after Devo first questioned whether humanity was truly progressing, “Just Do It!” demonstrates that Casale believes the warning remains as relevant today as it was in the aftermath of Kent State.
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Tagged as: De-Evolution, Devo, Donald Trump, Gerald V. Casale, Just Do It, Kent State, new wave, political commentary, protest music