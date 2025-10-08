Givēon Celebrates New Platinum Milestones and Prepares for Dear Beloved, The Tour - Noise11.com

With the final quarter of 2025 now in sight, Grammy-nominated R&B singer and songwriter Givēon is wrapping up one of his most successful years to date. The Long Beach-born artist will take his latest album Beloved on the road next month for his Dear Beloved, The Tour, which launched on 1 October in Seattle.

Earlier this week in Los Angeles, Givēon delivered a special performance on the Grammy Museum’s Ray Charles Terrace as part of its Public Program series. The event highlighted standout performers of the year and shone a light on defining albums, with Beloved taking centre stage.

Released in July, Beloved continues Givēon’s rise as one of contemporary R&B’s most distinctive voices.

The record features the reflective single “Twenties”, which became his fourth solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Rather Be”, which climbed into Billboard’s Top 30 R&B/Hip Hop chart.

The Grammy Museum appearance also served as a celebration of the album’s success and Givēon’s growing list of accolades. During the event, the singer was presented with a series of new RIAA certifications marking the continued popularity of his catalogue. His breakout single “Heartbreak Anniversary” has now achieved six-times Platinum status in the United States, his biggest milestone yet. “Like I Want You” reached 3x Platinum, while “All To Me,” “Favorite Mistake,” and “The Beach” were all newly certified Platinum.

Adding to the haul, “Lost Me,” “Vanish,” “Last Time,” “Live Again,” and “World We Created” were recognised with new Gold certifications. The more recent single “Twenties” also secured RIAA Gold status, solidifying Givēon’s position among the leading figures of modern R&B.

Givēon’s rise has been steady and deliberate since his early beginnings in Long Beach, California. Born Giveon Dezmann Evans in 1995, he grew up surrounded by the influences of soul and jazz, developing an interest in classic vocalists like Frank Sinatra and Barry White after attending a Recording Academy music education program at 18.

He released his debut single “Garden Kisses” in 2018 and was discovered soon after by Canadian producer Sevn Thomas, who signed him to Epic Records. His breakout came with Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” in 2020, which introduced his distinctive baritone to a global audience. Later that year, his debut EP Take Time earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album and produced the multi-platinum hit Heartbreak Anniversary.

Collaborations with Justin Bieber on “Peaches” and Drake again on “In The Bible” followed, pushing Givēon into mainstream recognition. His debut studio album Give or Take arrived in 2022, reaching number 11 on the Billboard 200. Beloved, released in July this year, became his highest-charting album yet, peaking at number 8.

Now preparing for his third headlining tour, Givēon is closing out 2025 at the top of his game. The Dear Beloved, The Tour will take him across North America from Seattle to New York, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto and Washington D.C.

Givēon Dear Beloved, The Tour 2025

October 10 – Chicago, IL

October 14 – Atlanta, GA

October 18 – Toronto, ON

October 23 – Washington, D.C.

November 2 – New York City, NY

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)