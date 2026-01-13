Goose Announce Highly Anticipated Return To Madison Square Garden - Noise11.com

American indie-rock trailblazers Goose have confirmed a return to New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden with a two-night stand on June 19 and 20, marking one of the most eagerly awaited stops on their 2026 live schedule.

The Madison Square Garden performances follow Goose’s landmark 2025 headline debut at the same venue, captured on the live album Live at Madison Square Garden, which is available across all streaming platforms. A full-length concert film from that historic show is also streaming on YouTube.

Goose’s 2026 tour will commence on March 28 with a headlining set at Athens, Georgia’s Jam in the Streets festival, before moving into an April headline run that includes Asheville, North Carolina’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena on April 10, Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s War Memorial Auditorium across two nights (April 14-15), St. Augustine Amphitheatre for April 18-19, New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre on April 21-22, and a return to Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on April 24. The band will also appear at Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival in Orlando on April 12.

Following their U.S. dates, Goose will host the second edition of Viva El Gonzo in San José del Cabo, Mexico, from May 7-9. Anchored by three nights of performances from the band, the festival will also feature sets from My Morning Jacket, Cory Wong, LP Giobbi, Jim James (Acoustic), and the California Honeydrops. Goose will perform two sets each night, promising fans a deep dive into their improvisational repertoire.

Internationally, Goose will embark on a headline tour of Europe and the United Kingdom, beginning with two nights at London’s Electric Brixton on May 22-23, followed by Brussels’ La Madeleine (May 25), Amsterdam’s Melkweg (May 27-28), Cologne’s Bürgerhaus Stollwerck (May 30), Paris’ Élysée-Montmartre on June 1, Berlin’s Festaal Kreuzberg on June 3, and a headline festival slot at Denmark’s NorthSide 2026 on June 5.

Formed in 2014 in Wilton, Connecticut, Goose consists of Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Trevor Weeks (bass, vocals), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), and Cotter Ellis (drums, vocals). The band quickly rose through the ranks of the jam band and indie-rock scenes with a distinctive blend of carefully crafted songs, expansive improvisation, and genre-crossing experimentation. From early basement shows in Connecticut to sold-out arenas including Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Madison Square Garden, Goose has cultivated a devoted following with its relentless touring, DIY ethos, and live-streamed performances via platforms like YouTube and nugs.net.

Goose’s discography reflects their rapid growth. Their fifth studio album, Chain Yer Dragon, arrived in summer 2025, four months after Everything Must Go, which followed the critically acclaimed Dripfield from 2022. Singles such as “Give It Time” achieved significant radio success, and the band remains the only act to have two tracks, “Give It Time” and “Your Direction,” simultaneously on AAA radio charts.

Known for their genre-defying live shows and exploratory improvisation, Goose continues to expand their musical footprint, delivering performances that merge indie rock hooks, trance-like jams, and the dynamism of a true live experience.

Goose 2026 Tour Dates

March 28 – Athens, GA – Jam in the Streets

April 10 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

April 11 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

April 12 – Orlando, FL – Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival

April 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

April 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

April 17 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

April 18 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 22 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

April 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 7-9 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo

May 22 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

May 23 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

May 25 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

May 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

May 28 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

May 30 – Cologne, DE – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

June 1 – Paris, FR – Élysée-Montmartre

June 3 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuzberg

June 5 – Aarhus, DK – NorthSide 2026

June 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

