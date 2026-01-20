Gotthard Share New Single ‘Smiling In The Pouring Rain' Ahead of More Stereo Crush - Noise11.com

Swiss rock institution Gotthard return with a reflective new song that finds optimism in adversity, continuing a legacy built on melody, resilience and connection.

by Paul Cashmere

Swiss rock heavyweights Gotthard have unveiled their new single ‘Smiling In The Pouring Rain’, a restrained and emotionally open release that highlights the band’s enduring ability to communicate warmth and resolve through rock music. Driven by Nic Maeder’s expressive vocal performance and an uncluttered arrangement, the song leans into atmosphere and feeling rather than volume, reinforcing the group’s knack for delivering songs that resonate beyond the immediate moment.

‘Smiling In The Pouring Rain’ centres on the idea that difficult periods are temporary and that perseverance can reveal unexpected positives. The song unfolds patiently, allowing space for its message to land, while remaining unmistakably Gotthard in its melodic structure and sense of uplift. Guitarist Leo Leoni has described the intent as offering a positive perspective during challenging times, grounded in the belief that something good eventually follows hardship. For Maeder, the song reflects the unpredictable nature of life itself, capturing the way difficult experiences can ultimately lead to growth and renewal.

The single continues a chapter that has defined Gotthard’s post 2010 era. Following the tragic death of founding singer Steve Lee in a motorcycle accident, the band faced an uncertain future. Lee’s voice had been central to their rise from Lugano based hard rock outfit to one of Switzerland’s most successful bands. With Nic Maeder stepping into the role of lead vocalist in 2011, Gotthard chose continuity over reinvention, committing to the melodic hard rock foundations that had already delivered a remarkable run of success.

That decision has been vindicated repeatedly. Gotthard have amassed 17 number one albums in Switzerland, sold more than 3.5 million records worldwide, and received a Diamond Award for sales exceeding one million units in their home country. Albums such as Homerun, which achieved quadruple platinum status, and later releases including Firebirth, Bang!, Silver, #13 and Stereo Crush have reinforced the band’s relevance across decades and line-up changes.

‘Smiling In The Pouring Rain’ will appear on Gotthard’s upcoming mini-album More Stereo Crush, scheduled for release on March 13, 2026 through RPM. The project follows 2025’s Stereo Crush and extends the sonic palette introduced on that album. More Stereo Crush has been produced by Charlie Bauerfeind alongside Leo Leoni, mastered by Sascha “Busy” Bühren, with artwork created by Manuel Schütz and Thomas Ewerhard. Together, the team continues to refine the band’s balance of polished production, melodic hooks and solid rock instrumentation.

The tracklist for More Stereo Crush suggests a compact but varied release, featuring new material alongside collaborations and edits that reflect the band’s broad influences and long-standing connections within the rock world. Among the highlights is ‘Liverpool’, which features Marc Storace, further underlining Gotthard’s openness to collaboration while maintaining their own musical identity.

Formed in the early 1990s, Gotthard took their name from the Saint-Gotthard Massif, a symbol of endurance and strength that has proven fitting. Influenced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Whitesnake, Deep Purple, Bon Jovi, Van Halen and Aerosmith, the group quickly became known for combining classic hard rock power with European melodic sensibilities. Over the years they have shared stages with Deep Purple, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, and appeared at major European festivals, building a formidable reputation as a live act with more than 2,000 performances to their name.

Today’s Gotthard lineup features Nic Maeder on vocals, Leo Leoni and Freddy Scherer on guitars, Marc Lynn on bass and Flavio Mezzodi on drums. Together they continue to honour the band’s history while finding space for reflection and nuance, as evidenced by ‘Smiling In The Pouring Rain’. It is a song that acknowledges life’s turbulence without being consumed by it, offering reassurance through melody and message.

With More Stereo Crush on the horizon, Gotthard once again demonstrate that longevity in rock music is built on authenticity, craft and an ongoing conversation with their audience, one song at a time.

More Stereo Crush Tracklist

Right Now

Ride The Wave

Liverpool [feat. Marc Storace]

Smiling In The Pouring Rain

Snafu

Don’t Miss The Call

Mayday

Burning Bridges [Radio Edit]

