Grailknights Launch Into Battle With New Album ‘Forever' - Noise11.com

Germany’s superhero metal crusaders Grailknights have returned with Forever, their seventh studio album and perhaps their most unifying and explosive chapter to date. Released via Perception, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music, Forever is an all-out call to arms for the loyal Battlechoir, packed with thunderous riffs, arena-sized choruses, and that unmistakable blend of heroism and humour that has made the Knights a cult favourite in the power metal universe.

Since forming in Hanover in the early 2000s, Grailknights have built their legend around a single, unwavering mission – the return of the Holy Grail to Grailham City. Their saga began with 2004’s Across The Galaxy, followed by Return To Castle Grailskull (2006) and Alliance (2008), albums that introduced their world of capes, comic-book theatrics and chest-thumping metal majesty.

Over the past two decades, they’ve gone from underground warriors to European festival veterans, commanding stages alongside Sabaton, Feuerschwanz, Brothers Of Metal and Twilight Force, with each performance becoming less of a gig and more of a costumed crusade. Their devoted fans, affectionately known as The Battlechoir, chant and charge along, transforming every venue into a battlefield of melody and might.

Forever continues that legacy, fusing symphonic flair with choral grandeur and high-octane guitars that blur the line between parody and power. It’s a sound that belongs equally to fantasy realms and the real-world gym, designed for headbanging and hero training alike. From the battle-ready stomp of “Yes Sire” to the anthemic “Powerlift”, the album doubles down on Grailknights’ dual devotion to metal and mythology.

The track “Grail Gym” is a perfect example of their tongue-in-cheek approach – a rallying cry for knights who lift, combining comic relief with commanding hooks. Elsewhere, “Necronomicon” dives into darker fantasy, “Weekend Ninja” celebrates off-duty heroics, and “In The Eyes Of The Enemy” showcases the band’s melodic storytelling. The ABBA cover “Super Trouper”, available as a bonus track on the digipak CD and vinyl editions, adds a wink to their playful unpredictability.

Forever – Track Listing:

01. Yes Sire

02. Grail Gym

03. Necronomicon

04. Weekend Ninja

05. In The Eyes Of The Enemy

06. Snow In Bordeaux

07. Grailforce One

08. Mighty Metal Maiden

09. Animated Love [excl. jewel case-CD]

10. Powerlift

11. Forever

Bonus Track (digipak-CD/vinyl only):

12. Super Trouper [ABBA Cover]

Over the years, Grailknights have forged strong alliances with some of metal’s most celebrated warriors. Their 2014 anthem “Pumping Iron Power” featured Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén, a collaboration that supercharged their streaming numbers past 15 million on Spotify. Tracks like “Turbo Boost” featuring Feuerschwanz reinforced their reputation for camaraderie, blending humour and heavy metal muscle into an irresistible package.

Now, with Forever, Sir Optimus Prime (vocals), Sovereign Storm (guitars, vocals), Count Cranium (guitars, vocals), Duncan MacLoud (bass, vocals), and Lord Drumcules (drums) have crafted an album that redefines their legend. Their mission against the evil Dr. Skull continues, bolstered by fresh anthems that promise to ignite the next phase of the Grailknights saga.

Forever is available now across digital platforms and physical formats through Perception. The call to arms is clear – join the Battlechoir, raise your chalice high, and prepare for battle. The quest continues, forever.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)