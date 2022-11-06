Gun N Roses Classic ‘November Rain’ Remastered with Added Orchestra - Noise11.com

Steven Wilson has remixed Guns N Roses ‘November Rain’ and replaced the original sampled orchestral sounds with a real orchestra.

Wilson said, “I mixed the new 2022 version of the @gunsnroses classic ‘November Rain’, which features newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used on the original mix – it’s out now everywhere!”

I mixed the new 2022 version of the @gunsnroses classic 'November Rain', which features newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used on the original mix – it's out now everywhere!#GunsNRoses #NovemberRain pic.twitter.com/nodKS9onkA — Steven Wilson (@StevenWilsonHQ) November 5, 2022

Watch the new video for the Steven Wilson mix of ‘November Rain’.

The Use Your Illusion box set will be released November 11, 2022.

LP SIDE A – USE YOUR ILLUSION I (Original Album Remastered)

1. Right Next Door To Hell

2. Dust N Bones

3. Live And Let Die

4. Dont Cry (Original)

5. Perfect Crime

LP SIDE B – USE YOUR ILLUSION I (Original Album Remastered)

1. You Aint The First

2. Bad Obsession

3. Back Off Bitch

4. Double Talkin Jive

LP SIDE C – USE YOUR ILLUSION I (Original Album Remastered)

1. November Rain*

2. The Garden

3. Garden Of Eden

4. Dont Damn Me

LP SIDE D – USE YOUR ILLUSION I (Original Album Remastered)

1. Bad Apples

2. Dead Horse

3. Coma

LP SIDE E – USE YOUR ILLUSION II (Original Album Remastered)

1. Civil War

2. 14 Years

3. Yesterdays

4. Knockin On Heavens Door

LP SIDE F – USE YOUR ILLUSION II (Original Album Remastered)

1. Get In The Ring

2. Shotgun Blues

3. Breakdown

LP SIDE G – USE YOUR ILLUSION II (Original Album Remastered)

1. Pretty Tied Up

2. Locomotive

3. So Fine

LP SIDE H – USE YOUR ILLUSION II (Original Album Remastered)

1. Estranged

2. You Could Be Mine

3. Dont Cry (Alt. Lyrics)

4. My World

LP SIDE I – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

1. Pretty Tied Up*

2. Bad Obsession*

3. Right Next Door To Hell*

LP SIDE J – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

1. Brownstone*

2. Dust N Bones

3. Live And Let Die*

LP SIDE K– LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

1. Paradise City*

2. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*

LP SIDE L – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

1. Drum Solo*

2. Slash Solo*

3. You Could Be Mine*

LP SIDE M – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

1. I Was Only Joking / Patience*

2. Only Women Bleed / Knockin On Heavens Door*

LP SIDE N – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

1. Dont Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

2. You Aint The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

3. My Michelle*

LP SIDE O – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

1. Estranged*

2. Double Talkin Jive*

LP SIDE P – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

1. Sweet Child O Mine*

2. Welcome To The Jungle*

LP SIDE Q – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

1. Nightrain

2. Brownstone*

3. Live And Let Die*

4. Attitude*

5. Its So Easy*

LP SIDE R – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

1. Bad Obsession*

2. Welcome To The Jungle*

3. Double Talkin Jive*

LP SIDE S – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

1. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War / Voodoo Child (Slight Return)*

2. Dont Cry (Original)*

3. Wild Horses*

4. Patience*

LP SIDE T – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

1. You Could Be Mine*

2. So Fine*

3. November Rain*

LP SIDE U – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

1. Band Intros / Drum Solo*

2. Slash Solo*

3. Speak Softly, Love (Love Theme Fromthe Godfather)*

4. Rocket Queen

LP SIDE V – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

1. Sail Away Sweet Sister*

2. Sweet Child O Mine*

3. Move To The City*

LP SIDE W – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

1. Hotel California / Only Women Bleed / Knockin On Heavens Door*

2. Yesterdays

3. My Michelle*

LP SIDE X – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

1. Estranged*

2. Mother* / Paradise City

BLU-RAY VIDEO – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991 / Menu: “You Could Be Mine (Live in New York)” Music Video / Audio: Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit / Dolby TrueHD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit / PCM Stereo 48kHz 24-bit – Regions: All / Run Time: 2hr 6min)

1. Pretty Tied Up*

2. Bad Obsession*

3. Right Next Door To Hell*

4. Brownstone*

5. Dust N Bones*

6. Live And Let Die*

7. Paradise City*

8. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*

9. Drum Solo*

10. Slash Solo*

11. You Could Be Mine*

12. I Was Only Joking / Patience*

13. Only Women Bleed / Knockin On Heavens Door*

14. Dont Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

15. You Aint The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

16. My Michelle*

17. Estranged*

18. Double Talkin Jive*

19. Sweet Child O Mine*

20. Welcome To The Jungle*

