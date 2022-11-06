 Gun N Roses Classic ‘November Rain’ Remastered with Added Orchestra - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Gun N Roses Classic ‘November Rain’ Remastered with Added Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on November 6, 2022

in News

Steven Wilson has remixed Guns N Roses ‘November Rain’ and replaced the original sampled orchestral sounds with a real orchestra.

Wilson said, “I mixed the new 2022 version of the @gunsnroses classic ‘November Rain’, which features newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used on the original mix – it’s out now everywhere!”

Watch the new video for the Steven Wilson mix of ‘November Rain’.

The Use Your Illusion box set will be released November 11, 2022.

LP SIDE A – USE YOUR ILLUSION I (Original Album Remastered)
1. Right Next Door To Hell
2. Dust N Bones
3. Live And Let Die
4. Dont Cry (Original)
5. Perfect Crime

LP SIDE B – USE YOUR ILLUSION I (Original Album Remastered)
1. You Aint The First
2. Bad Obsession
3. Back Off Bitch
4. Double Talkin Jive

LP SIDE C – USE YOUR ILLUSION I (Original Album Remastered)
1. November Rain*
2. The Garden
3. Garden Of Eden
4. Dont Damn Me

LP SIDE D – USE YOUR ILLUSION I (Original Album Remastered)
1. Bad Apples
2. Dead Horse
3. Coma

LP SIDE E – USE YOUR ILLUSION II (Original Album Remastered)
1. Civil War
2. 14 Years
3. Yesterdays
4. Knockin On Heavens Door

LP SIDE F – USE YOUR ILLUSION II (Original Album Remastered)
1. Get In The Ring
2. Shotgun Blues
3. Breakdown

LP SIDE G – USE YOUR ILLUSION II (Original Album Remastered)
1. Pretty Tied Up
2. Locomotive
3. So Fine

LP SIDE H – USE YOUR ILLUSION II (Original Album Remastered)
1. Estranged
2. You Could Be Mine
3. Dont Cry (Alt. Lyrics)
4. My World

LP SIDE I – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
1. Pretty Tied Up*
2. Bad Obsession*
3. Right Next Door To Hell*

LP SIDE J – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
1. Brownstone*
2. Dust N Bones
3. Live And Let Die*

LP SIDE K– LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
1. Paradise City*
2. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*

LP SIDE L – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
1. Drum Solo*
2. Slash Solo*
3. You Could Be Mine*

LP SIDE M – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
1. I Was Only Joking / Patience*
2. Only Women Bleed / Knockin On Heavens Door*

LP SIDE N – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
1. Dont Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]
2. You Aint The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]
3. My Michelle*

LP SIDE O – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
1. Estranged*
2. Double Talkin Jive*

LP SIDE P – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
1. Sweet Child O Mine*
2. Welcome To The Jungle*

LP SIDE Q – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)
1. Nightrain
2. Brownstone*
3. Live And Let Die*
4. Attitude*
5. Its So Easy*

LP SIDE R – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)
1. Bad Obsession*
2. Welcome To The Jungle*
3. Double Talkin Jive*

LP SIDE S – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)
1. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War / Voodoo Child (Slight Return)*
2. Dont Cry (Original)*
3. Wild Horses*
4. Patience*

LP SIDE T – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)
1. You Could Be Mine*
2. So Fine*
3. November Rain*

LP SIDE U – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)
1. Band Intros / Drum Solo*
2. Slash Solo*
3. Speak Softly, Love (Love Theme Fromthe Godfather)*
4. Rocket Queen

LP SIDE V – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)
1. Sail Away Sweet Sister*
2. Sweet Child O Mine*
3. Move To The City*

LP SIDE W – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)
1. Hotel California / Only Women Bleed / Knockin On Heavens Door*
2. Yesterdays
3. My Michelle*

LP SIDE X – LIVE IN LAS VEGAS (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)
1. Estranged*
2. Mother* / Paradise City

BLU-RAY VIDEO – LIVE IN NEW YORK (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991 / Menu: “You Could Be Mine (Live in New York)” Music Video / Audio: Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit / Dolby TrueHD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit / PCM Stereo 48kHz 24-bit – Regions: All / Run Time: 2hr 6min)
1. Pretty Tied Up*
2. Bad Obsession*
3. Right Next Door To Hell*
4. Brownstone*
5. Dust N Bones*
6. Live And Let Die*
7. Paradise City*
8. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*
9. Drum Solo*
10. Slash Solo*
11. You Could Be Mine*
12. I Was Only Joking / Patience*
13. Only Women Bleed / Knockin On Heavens Door*
14. Dont Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]
15. You Aint The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]
16. My Michelle*
17. Estranged*
18. Double Talkin Jive*
19. Sweet Child O Mine*
20. Welcome To The Jungle*

