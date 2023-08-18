Guns N Roses Premiere New Song ‘Perhaps’ - Noise11.com

The much anticipated new Guns N’ Roses song ‘Perhaps’ has arrived.

‘Perhaps’ is GNR lite with its piano base make it more similar to ‘November Rain’ than any other Gunners song. Guns “n Roses’ haven’t performed the song publicly live yet but they did play it at their soundcheck at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on 15 August.

‘Perhaps’ is the third song from Guns N’ Roses since 2021. ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ were both released two years ago.

