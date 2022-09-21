Haim To Headline Laneway 2023 - Noise11.com

Laneway will return for 2023 with Haim as the headliner.
The full line-up is HAIM, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Fontaines D.C, Fred again.., Girl In Red, slowthai, Turnstile, 100 Gecs, Chaos In The CBD, Knucks, Mallrat, Ross From Friends, The Beths, Yard Act, Adam Newling, The Backseat Lovers, Harvey Sutherland, Jacoténe, Jamesjamesjames, Logic1000, Sycco, Tasman Keith, The Lazy Eyes.
Danny Rogers, Laneway Festival co-founder, says: “The Laneway Festival team is constantly looking for ways to improve and enhance the patron and artist experience and each of the sites will allow us to bring in A+ production and facilities. We are absolutely pumped to host music fans and our favourite ever line-up on these new sites.”
LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2023
AUCKLAND / Tamaki Makaurau (18+)
Monday 30 January
Albert Park
BRISBANE / Turrbal (16+)
Saturday 4 February
Brisbane Showgrounds
SYDNEY / Burramattagal and Wangal (16+)
Sunday 5 February
Sydney Showground
ADELAIDE / Kaurna (16+)
Friday 10 February
Bonython Park
MELBOURNE / Wurundjeri (16+)
Saturday 11 February
The Park, Flemington
PERTH / Whadjuk (16+)
Sunday 12 February
Wellington Square
