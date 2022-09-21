 Haim To Headline Laneway 2023 - Noise11.com
Haim, Photo By Serena Ho

Haim To Headline Laneway 2023

by Noise11.com on September 21, 2022

in News

Laneway will return for 2023 with Haim as the headliner.

The full line-up is HAIM, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Fontaines D.C, Fred again.., Girl In Red, slowthai, Turnstile, 100 Gecs, Chaos In The CBD, Knucks, Mallrat, Ross From Friends, The Beths, Yard Act, Adam Newling, The Backseat Lovers, Harvey Sutherland, Jacoténe, Jamesjamesjames, Logic1000, Sycco, Tasman Keith, The Lazy Eyes.

Danny Rogers, Laneway Festival co-founder, says: “The Laneway Festival team is constantly looking for ways to improve and enhance the patron and artist experience and each of the sites will allow us to bring in A+ production and facilities. We are absolutely pumped to host music fans and our favourite ever line-up on these new sites.”

LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2023
AUCKLAND / Tamaki Makaurau (18+)
Monday 30 January
Albert Park

BRISBANE / Turrbal (16+)
Saturday 4 February
Brisbane Showgrounds

SYDNEY / Burramattagal and Wangal (16+)
Sunday 5 February
Sydney Showground

ADELAIDE / Kaurna (16+)
Friday 10 February
Bonython Park

MELBOURNE / Wurundjeri (16+)
Saturday 11 February
The Park, Flemington

PERTH / Whadjuk (16+)
Sunday 12 February
Wellington Square

Noise11.com

