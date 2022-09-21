Haim To Headline Laneway 2023 - Noise11.com

Laneway will return for 2023 with Haim as the headliner.

The full line-up is HAIM, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Fontaines D.C, Fred again.., Girl In Red, slowthai, Turnstile, 100 Gecs, Chaos In The CBD, Knucks, Mallrat, Ross From Friends, The Beths, Yard Act, Adam Newling, The Backseat Lovers, Harvey Sutherland, Jacoténe, Jamesjamesjames, Logic1000, Sycco, Tasman Keith, The Lazy Eyes.

Danny Rogers, Laneway Festival co-founder, says: “The Laneway Festival team is constantly looking for ways to improve and enhance the patron and artist experience and each of the sites will allow us to bring in A+ production and facilities. We are absolutely pumped to host music fans and our favourite ever line-up on these new sites.”

LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2023

AUCKLAND / Tamaki Makaurau (18+)

Monday 30 January

Albert Park

BRISBANE / Turrbal (16+)

Saturday 4 February

Brisbane Showgrounds

SYDNEY / Burramattagal and Wangal (16+)

Sunday 5 February

Sydney Showground

ADELAIDE / Kaurna (16+)

Friday 10 February

Bonython Park

MELBOURNE / Wurundjeri (16+)

Saturday 11 February

The Park, Flemington

PERTH / Whadjuk (16+)

Sunday 12 February

Wellington Square

