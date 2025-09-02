Heart & Soul Down Under: Maverick Sabre Announces 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Irish singer-songwriter Maverick Sabre will return to Australia in February 2026, bringing his soulful, multi-genre sound to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
With presales opening Friday 5 September at 10AM local time and general tickets available from Monday 8 September at 10AM via Destroy All Lines, Australian fans will have the chance to see one of the most distinctive voices of his generation in full force.
Maverick Sabre—born Michael Stafford—has spent more than a decade carving out a reputation as an artist who writes from the heart and sings with raw conviction. His goal has always been simple: to create music that lands as close to people’s hearts as possible. Raised on a diet of blues, folk and country, he discovered hip hop as a teenager and became a recognised MC and producer before developing the soulful hybrid style that has become his signature.
His influences are broad and eclectic, stretching from The Stone Roses and The Beatles to Tupac, Nas, Cymande, DJ Premier and 9th Wonder. That unique blend has fuelled a career that’s seen him perform on some of the world’s most iconic stages including Glastonbury, Reading, Wireless and Electric Picnic.
Maverick Sabre has also collaborated with some of the most respected artists of his era. His voice has blended with Jorja Smith, Joey Bada$$, Chronixx, Nia Archives, Chase & Status, and Australia’s own Hilltop Hoods, with whom he recorded the double-platinum single “Won’t Let You Down” and the gold-certified “Live and Let Go.”
Maverick Sabre first made waves in 2010 with his mixtape Travelling Man. The release showcased his raw lyrical ability and powerful vocal tone, signalling the arrival of a major new talent.
His debut studio album Lonely Are the Brave arrived in 2012 and delivered a string of singles that became fan favourites including “Let Me Go” and “I Need.” The record established Sabre as an essential new voice in UK and Irish music.
Three years later, he followed with Innerstanding (2015), an album that highlighted his growth both musically and lyrically. Singles such as “Walk Into the Sun” displayed a brighter, more expansive sound while still retaining his trademark grit.
In 2019, Maverick Sabre released When I Wake Up, his most personal album to that point. With its introspective tone and emotionally charged writing, it cemented his reputation as a deeply authentic songwriter.
Don’t Forget to Look Up arrived in 2022, blending soulful ballads with socially aware storytelling. Songs like “Not Easy Love” and “Walk These Days” resonated with long-time fans and new listeners alike.
In 2024, he unveiled Burn the Right Things Down, a record that captured both his political consciousness and his musical diversity, weaving elements of folk, blues and hip hop into a tapestry that reflects his Irish heritage and global outlook.
For Australian audiences, Maverick Sabre is more than just a visiting artist—he’s a familiar voice through his collaborations with Hilltop Hoods. Yet, his solo performances reveal the full scope of his artistry: an emotive voice capable of soaring power and hushed intimacy, paired with lyrics that speak to personal and collective struggles.
The 2026 tour will give fans the opportunity to hear material from across his career, from early hits to his latest work. It promises an evening that is as much about connection and catharsis as it is about music.
Maverick Sabre Australian 2026 Tour Dates
• Sunday 22 February 2026 – Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane QLD
• Monday 23 February 2026 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
• Wednesday 25 February 2026 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Presale starts: Friday 5 September at 10AM local time
General sale: Monday 8 September at 10AM local time via Destroy All Lines
