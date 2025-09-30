Helmet to Return to Australia for 2026 National Tour - Noise11.com

Helmet, the pioneering New York noise rock and alternative metal band, will make a long-awaited return to Australia in April 2026 for a run of national dates, marking more than three decades of connection with their fiercely loyal Australian audience.

Formed in 1989 by Oregon-born guitarist and vocalist Page Hamilton, Helmet came crashing into the 1990s with a sound that stripped away heavy metal excess and replaced it with surgical precision, syncopated grooves, and hostile riffing. Their uncompromising style not only carved out their own identity but also left an indelible mark on peers and followers alike, influencing bands as varied as Deftones, Korn, Pantera, Limp Bizkit, and Mastodon.

Helmet’s breakthrough came with the release of Meantime in 1992. The album went gold, selling more than two million copies worldwide, and remains the band’s best-selling and most influential record. From the bruising opener “In the Meantime” to fan favourites like “Unsung”, the album redefined heavy music in the alternative era.

Their follow-up Betty (1994) pushed boundaries further, merging jazz influences with bone-crushing riffs, and included the track “Milktoast”, famously featured on the cult soundtrack to The Crow. By the time they released Aftertaste in 1997, Helmet had become one of the most respected names in the heavy underground.

Though the band disbanded in 1998 after almost a decade of relentless touring, Hamilton reformed Helmet in 2004, beginning a second chapter that has produced albums including Size Matters (2004), Monochrome (2006), Seeing Eye Dog (2010), Dead to the World (2016), and most recently, Left (2023).

The current line-up features Hamilton alongside long-time collaborators Kyle Stevenson (drums), Dan Beeman (guitar), and Dave Case (bass).

Helmet’s relationship with Australian audiences runs deep. From their early visits in the 1990s to anniversary tours and festival appearances, they’ve built a reputation for consistently powerful live shows that lean heavily on riffs, precision, and uncompromising intensity.

The 2026 tour promises to be no exception, with Hamilton and company set to dig deep into their catalogue, delivering both the classics and more recent material.

HELMET AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Presented by Principal Entertainment and David Roy Williams:

Thursday 16 April – Newcastle, King St

Friday 17 April – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 18 April – Brisbane, Tivoli Theatre

Sunday 19 April – Byron Bay, Northern Hotel

Tuesday 21 April – Perth, Magnet House

Wednesday 22 April – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 24 April – Hobart, Altar Bar

Saturday 25 April – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Presale opens 1 October, general on sale from 2 October.

Helmet have always resisted being pigeonholed as “metal”, with Hamilton once declaring: “People would say, ‘You’re not metal!’ and I’d say, ‘I know, I never said I was!’” Instead, the band has remained true to their own vision, raw, precise, groove-driven and intelligent.

