Stellar Circuits Ignite New Era With Phantom :: Phoenix And ‘Elegant Illusion' A Transformative Third Album - Noise11.com

US progressive alt-metal outfit Stellar Circuits step into a defining new chapter with the release of their third album, Phantom :: Phoenix, out now through Nuclear Blast Records. The Winston-Salem four piece last delivered a full record in 2023 with Sight To Sound, a release that pushed them from underground recognition to genuine global momentum, and the new album signals a further evolution in sound, character and intention.

The group has long balanced atmosphere with heaviness, although Phantom :: Phoenix reaches deeper into emotional terrain shaped by loss, renewal and the psychological weight that sits between destruction and growth. The album threads these ideas through ten tracks that shift between progressive rock dynamics and modern metal force, while maintaining the melodic gravity that has carried the band since their early days.

To mark the album’s arrival, Stellar Circuits have unveiled a new video for the track Elegant Illusion, a song that takes an unexpected turn in tone. Vocalist Ben Beddick says the shift happened naturally during writing, and notes how the verses brought an uplifting energy the band had not explored before. The track moves through several moods, although each section locks together with a sense of cohesion that broadens the album’s emotional range.

Beddick describes the song as a new vibe for the band, adding that the contrast between its playful rhythms and heavier moments reflects the variety that gives the album its pulse. The clip adds another layer to the narrative world supporting Phantom :: Phoenix, expanding the tone that surrounds the band’s latest creative leap.

Phantom :: Phoenix Tracklist

I See Your Spirit

Queen Mary

Silhouette

Elegant Illusion

The War Within

Bury The Ashes

Corridor

Gloria

Same Page

Paris

Stellar Circuits formed in 2015 with an intention to shape heavy music around mood, groove and emotional depth rather than sheer technical display, although technical precision remains a vital part of their identity. Their debut album Ways We Haunt arrived in 2018, produced by North Carolina engineer Jamie King, whose work with Between The Buried And Me and The Contortionist helped refine the band’s sound. The album carved a clear direction for the quartet, balancing atmospheric layering with muscular instrumentation.

Their breakthrough came with the release of Sight To Sound in 2023, which coincided with their signing to Nuclear Blast Records. The record showcased a darker cinematic approach, widening their sonic palette with singles like Witch House and Catch Your Death. The album strengthened their reputation for pairing emotional weight with tight musicianship, and it set the stage for larger touring opportunities.

A major step in their rise followed their support run with Chevelle on the 2021 N.I.R.A.T.I.A.S. US tour. The shows positioned the band before larger audiences, solidifying their reputation as a powerful live act with precision and cohesion. These performances also highlighted the emotional presence that underpins their writing, a factor that continues to resonate on the new record.

The creation of Phantom :: Phoenix pushed the band through a period of personal change, with each member navigating experiences of loss. These events shaped the album’s conceptual backbone, where themes of death, rebirth and the burning away of the past became central. Beddick describes the process as an attempt to kill off old parts of the self, giving rise to something clearer and more honest on the other side.

The album’s singles I See Your Spirit, Corridor and Bury The Ashes provided early glimpses into these ideas. Bury The Ashes marked a significant shift for Beddick, who experimented with faster rhythmic phrasing and a level of vocal urgency he had not attempted before. The contrast between the song’s tense verses and soaring chorus offers a distilled version of the emotional conflict that defines the record.

With the new album now in the world, and the Elegant Illusion video broadening its visual tone, Stellar Circuits appear ready for a major stride forward. Phantom :: Phoenix represents a band unafraid of change, comfortable leaning into shadow as much as light, and determined to evolve without hesitation.

Beddick emphasises that the album is about transformation, stating that the goal was to burn away what no longer serves, emerging stronger in the aftermath. If the record encourages others to confront change, the band feel they have achieved their purpose.

Phantom :: Phoenix is out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

