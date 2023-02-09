Henry Rollins To Perform Spoken Word Dates Around Australia - Noise11.com

Henry Rollins will be back in Australia for spoken work dates in June.

Rollins last did a spoken word tour in Australia in 2016. Henry Rollins first toured Australia 34 years ago. His first spoken word show dates back to 1986.

Henry Rollins was a member of punk band Black Flag from 1981 to 1986. He then had Rollins Band who released seven albums from 1997 to 2001.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 15 February (11am local time)

Monday 5 June

Perth Concert Hall, Perth, WA

Tuesday 6 June

Margaret River HEART, Margaret River, WA

Thursday 8 June

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday 9 June

Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs, NT

Saturday 10 June

Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin, NT

Tuesday 13 June

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Thursday 15 June

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 16 June

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 17 June

The Events Centre Caloundra, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Tuesday 20 June

Llewellyn Hall ANU, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday 21 June

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Thursday 22 June

Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday 24 June

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 27 June

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Wednesday 28 June

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday 30 June

Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday 2 July

Princess Theatre, Launceston, TAS

Monday 3 July

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

