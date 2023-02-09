 Henry Rollins To Perform Spoken Word Dates Around Australia - Noise11.com
Henry Rollins photo from Frontier Touring

Henry Rollins photo from Frontier Touring

Henry Rollins To Perform Spoken Word Dates Around Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2023

in News

Henry Rollins will be back in Australia for spoken work dates in June.

Rollins last did a spoken word tour in Australia in 2016. Henry Rollins first toured Australia 34 years ago. His first spoken word show dates back to 1986.

Henry Rollins was a member of punk band Black Flag from 1981 to 1986. He then had Rollins Band who released seven albums from 1997 to 2001.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 15 February (11am local time)

Monday 5 June
Perth Concert Hall, Perth, WA

Tuesday 6 June
Margaret River HEART, Margaret River, WA

Thursday 8 June
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday 9 June
Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs, NT

Saturday 10 June
Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin, NT

Tuesday 13 June
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Thursday 15 June
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 16 June
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 17 June
The Events Centre Caloundra, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Tuesday 20 June
Llewellyn Hall ANU, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday 21 June
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Thursday 22 June
Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday 24 June
Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 27 June
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Wednesday 28 June
State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday 30 June
Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday 2 July
Princess Theatre, Launceston, TAS

Monday 3 July
Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers in Melbourne 7 Feb 23 photo by David Mushegain supplied Live Nation
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Pops into Cherry Bar Melbourne for an AC/DC Workout

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers was banging away to a few AC/DC tunes at Cherry Bar in Melbourne last night (8 February 2023) and played to an audience of 17.

19 mins ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Adds Second Melbourne Show

Rod Stewart has a second Melbourne show set for 15 March.

3 hours ago
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers in Melbourne 7 Feb 23 photo by David Mushegain supplied Live Nation
Red Hot Chili Peppers Are A Band At The Top Of Their Game

A Red Hot Chili Peppers concert is musicians in their prime creating unique art right before your very eyes every single night. This week, Melbourne was treated to the brilliance.

1 day ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Threatens David Gilmour’s Wife Polly Samson With Legal Action

Roger Waters has issued a public statement threatening Polly Samson, the wife of David Gilmour, with legal action after comments she made on her socials.

2 days ago
Peter Gabriel i/o
Peter Gabriel Premieres Another New Song ‘The Court’

Peter Gabriel has premiered another new song from his upcoming album ‘i/o’ called ‘The Court'.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones Grrr Live
The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Doom and Gloom’ Live In Newark Video

The Rolling Stones have released the ‘Doom and Gloom’ video from the upcoming ‘GRRR Live’ CD/DVD/Blu-ray due on Friday 10 February.

2 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Sting 2023 My Songs Tour Has A lot Of Police Goodies

Sting reactivated his ‘My Songs’ world tour in Abu Dhabi on 27 January and in the past week performed four times in South Africa before bringing the tour to Australia next week.

2 days ago