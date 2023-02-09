Henry Rollins To Perform Spoken Word Dates Around Australia - Noise11.com

Henry Rollins will be back in Australia for spoken work dates in June.
Rollins last did a spoken word tour in Australia in 2016. Henry Rollins first toured Australia 34 years ago. His first spoken word show dates back to 1986.
Henry Rollins was a member of punk band Black Flag from 1981 to 1986. He then had Rollins Band who released seven albums from 1997 to 2001.
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 15 February (11am local time)
Monday 5 June
Perth Concert Hall, Perth, WA
Tuesday 6 June
Margaret River HEART, Margaret River, WA
Thursday 8 June
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Friday 9 June
Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs, NT
Saturday 10 June
Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin, NT
Tuesday 13 June
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
Thursday 15 June
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
Friday 16 June
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 17 June
The Events Centre Caloundra, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Tuesday 20 June
Llewellyn Hall ANU, Canberra, ACT
Wednesday 21 June
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC
Thursday 22 June
Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC
Saturday 24 June
Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 27 June
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Wednesday 28 June
State Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Friday 30 June
Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle, NSW
Sunday 2 July
Princess Theatre, Launceston, TAS
Monday 3 July
Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS
