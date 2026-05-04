Hollywood Undead Drop All My Friends Featuring Jeris Johnson As New Era Accelerates - Noise11 Music News

Hollywood Undead return with All My Friends featuring Jeris Johnson, extending the band’s latest chapter under Sumerian Records and signalling another major phase in their long-running rap rock trajectory

by Paul Cashmere

Hollywood Undead have released a new single, All My Friends, featuring Jeris Johnson, marking their latest move in a sustained run of standalone releases that define the band’s current phase. The track arrived on May 1, 2026 via Sumerian Records, continuing a sequence that began with Hollywood Forever in late 2024 and has since shaped the group’s post-album strategy.

The release reinforces Hollywood Undead’s decision to prioritise singles over traditional album cycles, a shift that reflects broader changes in how rock and alternative acts engage audiences in the streaming era. For a band that emerged from the mid-2000s MySpace ecosystem and built a global following through constant output and touring, the approach aligns with both their history and the current consumption model.

All My Friends delivers a tightly constructed fusion of rap verses and heavy rock instrumentation, anchored by a chorus designed for large-scale live performance. The track leans into theatrical imagery, referencing monsters, spectacle and the consequences of ambition, while maintaining the rapid vocal interplay that has long defined the band’s sound. Johnson’s contribution introduces an additional tonal layer, pushing the composition into darker territory without disrupting its structural clarity.

The single follows a defined trajectory. Hollywood Forever, released in October 2024, established the framework for the band’s renewed direction, generating more than 20 million streams and reaching No.18 on Active Rock radio. That momentum carried into SAVIOR in June 2025, which introduced a more introspective tone, before 1×1 arrived in March 2026 incorporating a sample from Slayer’s Raining Blood. Together, these releases illustrate a band refining its identity rather than reinventing it.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2005, Hollywood Undead built their early audience through online platforms before breaking through with the 2008 debut album Swan Songs. That record established their hybrid of hip hop, industrial textures and alternative rock, a formula expanded on subsequent albums including American Tragedy in 2011 and Notes From The Underground in 2013. Across eight studio albums, culminating in 2022’s Hotel Kalifornia, the band has maintained a consistent presence in a genre that has experienced fluctuating mainstream visibility.

Their catalogue now sits within a broader revival of rap rock and nu metal influences, styles that have seen renewed interest among younger audiences. Hollywood Undead’s continued output contributes to that resurgence, offering a link between the early 2000s wave led by acts like Linkin Park and contemporary hybrid artists. With more than 3.8 billion streams accumulated across platforms, their longevity places them among the more durable acts in the space.

There are, however, differing perspectives on the band’s current direction. The move away from album formats toward a continuous stream of singles reflects industry trends, but it also shifts how bodies of work are contextualised. For some listeners, the absence of a cohesive album narrative can dilute the impact of individual tracks. For others, the approach increases accessibility and maintains engagement in a crowded release environment. Hollywood Undead appear to be prioritising immediacy and frequency, a strategy that aligns with their touring-driven model.

The band’s identity, including their use of masks and pseudonyms, remains central to their presentation. While the masks were briefly scaled back in earlier cycles, their reintroduction in this current era reconnects the group with the visual language that initially distinguished them. It also reinforces their positioning within a theatrical strand of heavy music, where imagery and narrative are as significant as sound.

All My Friends arrives as Hollywood Undead prepare for an extensive international festival run. The schedule includes major events across the United States and Europe, positioning the new material within a live context that has always been critical to the band’s success. With nearly two decades of activity behind them, the group continues to operate with a level of output and touring intensity that suggests their current phase is less a revival and more a continuation of a long-established trajectory.

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