Young The Giant Release Victory Garden Album And Evergreen Video - Noise11 Music News

Young The Giant return with Victory Garden, a sixth studio album shaped by collaboration and empathy, alongside the release of the Evergreen video

by Paul Cashmere

Multi-platinum Californian band Young The Giant have released their sixth studio album Victory Garden, arriving alongside the official music video for Evergreen. The album, produced by Brendan O’Brien with the band, marks their first full-length project since 2022’s American Bollywood and signals a recalibrated approach to songwriting and recording.

The release positions Victory Garden as a return to a unified band dynamic, with all five members writing and recording together. Early sessions took place in retreat settings in Idyllwild and Joshua Tree before moving into Henson Studios in Hollywood. The album is out now through Fearless Records.

At its core, Victory Garden is framed around the concept of “radical empathy”. The band describe the record as an attempt to respond to a period of global uncertainty with connection rather than division. “Victory Garden is an album about radical empathy, the struggle of life over death, love over fear, lessons learned from seeing this increasingly difficult life through the eyes of our children,” the band said in a statement. The title draws from the historical practice of community gardening during wartime, positioning collective effort as a form of resilience.

The album rollout has been led by three singles. Different Kind Of Love debuted as the most-added track at Alternative Radio in its first week and has since climbed into the Top 5 at Mediabase Alternative. It was followed by Bitter Fruit and Already There, both reinforcing the album’s thematic focus on connection, distance and emotional immediacy. Each track reflects a deliberate move towards clarity in arrangement and lyric, anchored in the band’s established alternative rock framework.

Musically, the involvement of O’Brien, whose production credits include Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, AC/DC and Pearl Jam, reinforces a performance-driven approach. The production prioritises live interplay and dynamic range rather than heavily segmented digital assembly, aligning with the band’s intent to capture songs in their most immediate form.

The release of the Evergreen video, directed by George Gallardo Kattah, adds a visual extension to the album’s themes. While the band have not positioned the track as a narrative centrepiece, its placement alongside the album launch highlights its role in reinforcing the record’s emotional throughline.

In the context of the band’s catalogue, Victory Garden follows a period of expansion and experimentation. American Bollywood was structured as a four-act concept album drawing on mythology and personal heritage, representing the most ambitious narrative work in their discography. By contrast, the new record shifts towards a more direct format, prioritising immediacy and cohesion over conceptual scope.

This repositioning reflects a broader trend within contemporary rock, where artists are returning to collaborative, in-room recording processes after a decade dominated by remote and piecemeal production. For audiences, the result is often a more cohesive album experience, one that emphasises continuity rather than playlist-driven fragmentation. Victory Garden sits firmly within that movement, presenting a unified body of work designed to be heard as a complete statement.

Formed in Irvine, California in 2004 under the name The Jakes, Young The Giant have maintained a consistent lineup for more than a decade. Their 2010 self-titled debut established them on alternative radio through tracks including My Body, Cough Syrup and Apartment. Subsequent releases Mind Over Matter (2014), Home Of The Strange (2016) and Mirror Master (2018) expanded their sonic palette while sustaining commercial and critical traction.

Over that fifteen-year arc, the band have balanced accessibility with thematic ambition, positioning themselves as a durable presence within modern alternative rock. Victory Garden continues that trajectory while refining their core identity, emphasising collaboration and emotional clarity.

The “so what” for listeners extends beyond the album itself. In an era where much of mainstream music production is decentralised, the band’s decision to return to a collective recording model signals a renewed value in traditional band dynamics. It also underscores a shift towards albums as cohesive works rather than collections of standalone tracks.

There is little in the way of polarised response at this stage, although early commentary has noted the contrast between the conceptual scope of American Bollywood and the more streamlined approach of Victory Garden. That shift may divide listeners who favour the band’s more experimental side against those drawn to their earlier, more direct sound. For the band, however, the decision appears intentional, grounded in process rather than reaction.

Looking ahead, Young The Giant will take Victory Garden on the road with an extensive world tour. The run begins in Las Vegas on May 24 and continues across North America through August before moving into the UK and Europe later in the year. Support acts include Cold War Kids, almost monday and KennyHoopla, with Cold War Kids also marking the 20th anniversary of Robbers & Cowards during the tour.

For Young The Giant, Victory Garden represents both continuation and consolidation, a record that reaffirms the fundamentals of the band while engaging with the realities of the present moment.

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