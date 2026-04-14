Young The Giant Release New Single Already There Ahead Of Victory Garden Album - Noise11 Music News

Young The Giant have unveiled their latest single Already There as the California band prepares for the release of their sixth studio album Victory Garden next month.

by Paul Cashmere

Young The Giant have released the new single Already There, the latest preview of their upcoming album Victory Garden, due on May 1. The track arrives alongside an official music video and continues the rollout campaign for the band’s sixth studio album, the follow-up to 2022’s American Bollywood.

Produced by Brendan O’Brien and the band, Already There explores themes of distance and emotional connection. The song was written collectively by the five members of Young The Giant and reflects the group’s long-standing collaborative approach to songwriting. With the album release only weeks away, the track offers another insight into the musical and lyrical direction of Victory Garden, a project the band describe as rooted in empathy and community.

The arrival of Already There marks the third single released from Victory Garden, following Different Kind Of Love and Bitter Fruit. The earlier track Different Kind Of Love made an immediate impact at radio, debuting as the most-added song at Alternative Radio and also entering the Top 10 of the format in subsequent weeks.

For Young The Giant, the new album represents their first full-length release in four years and their debut for Fearless Records. Over the past decade and a half the band have established themselves as one of the more durable acts in modern alternative rock, building a catalogue that has consistently crossed between indie audiences and mainstream rock radio.

Speaking about the new track, the band explained the emotional framework behind Already There.

“Already There is a song about the strange tension between distance and intimacy,” the band said in a statement. “It’s about two people who are far from one another but share the same dream of being together, existing in that in-between space where love feels both absent and overwhelmingly present at the same time.

“There’s something almost spiritual about that kind of connection, especially in young, earth-shattering love, where even across miles you feel like part of you is already there.”

Musically, the track continues the band’s melodic alternative rock style while leaning into the more reflective tone hinted at in the earlier singles from Victory Garden.

Producer Brendan O’Brien, known for his work with AC/DC, Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen, worked with the band on the album sessions at Henson Studios in Hollywood.

Victory Garden arrives as the sixth album in the band’s discography, following American Bollywood, the ambitious 2022 project structured in four acts inspired by the Indian epic Mahabharata. That album explored themes of identity, immigration and heritage, drawing in part from vocalist Sameer Gadhia’s family history.

For the new record, the band returned to a more traditional writing environment, composing and recording much of the material together in one room. Early sessions took place during retreats in Idyllwild and Joshua Tree before recording moved to Los Angeles.

According to guitarist Eric Cannata, the album title draws inspiration from the concept of “victory gardens”, the community gardens cultivated during the First and Second World Wars to encourage self-sufficiency and collective effort during periods of uncertainty.

The idea, the band say, aligns with the broader theme of “radical empathy” that shapes the album’s lyrical direction.

Young The Giant formed in Irvine, California in 2004 under the name The Jakes before adopting their current name in 2010. The lineup of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Payam Doostzadeh and Francois Comtois has remained largely consistent for more than a decade.

Their self-titled debut album Young The Giant arrived in 2010 and quickly established the band on alternative radio. Singles My Body, Cough Syrup and Apartment all charted on the US Alternative Songs chart, with My Body eventually reaching the Top 5.

Watch the 2011 Noise11 Young The Giant interview:

Subsequent albums including Mind Over Matter in 2014 and Home Of The Strange in 2016 expanded the group’s sonic palette while maintaining a strong foothold on alternative playlists. The 2018 release Mirror Master continued that trajectory before the more conceptual American Bollywood project redefined the band’s narrative scope.

Across these releases, Young The Giant have balanced accessible songwriting with thematic ambition, helping them maintain a consistent presence in the alternative rock landscape.

The approach behind Victory Garden also reflects a wider movement among contemporary rock bands returning to collaborative recording processes after years of fragmented digital production. Writing and recording together in a single space can produce a more cohesive album sound, something increasingly valued by listeners seeking a unified album experience.

For Young The Giant, the process also reinforces the band dynamic that has been central to their identity since their earliest recordings.

The band will take the new album on the road with the Victory Garden Tour, beginning May 24 and running through August 9 across North America. The tour will feature support from Cold War Kids, almost monday and KennyHoopla, with Cold War Kids also marking the twentieth anniversary of their debut album Robbers & Cowards.

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