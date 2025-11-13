Hongjoong Of Ateez Unveils ‘Petit Coussin' - A Dreamlike Fusion Of Music, Memory And Fashion - Noise11.com

Hongjoong, the multi-talented leader of global K-pop phenomenon Ateez, has unveiled his debut fashion film Petit Coussin, a poetic and nostalgic exploration of youth, memory, and artistry. The project, filmed in Seoul, marks Hongjoong’s first foray into fashion design – a world he approaches with the same precision and imagination that have defined his music career.

Blending music, style, and storytelling, Petit Coussin captures the essence of childhood wonder while reflecting on the journey of creative growth. Across its delicate visuals, teenage models walk through a sandy playground runway wearing pieces that speak to both innocence and sophistication. The film drifts through four distinct time frames – from dawn to night – each segment showcasing six looks that together form 24 original designs, all conceived and styled by Hongjoong himself.

The result is a tender, dreamlike short film that translates personal memory into fashion narrative. Drawing inspiration from his mother’s children’s clothing store, also named Petit Coussin, Hongjoong transforms family nostalgia into wearable art. Through soft colours, playful silhouettes, and textured fabrics, the project bridges the space between past and present – the imagination of a child reinterpreted through the eyes of an artist.

“Petit Coussin is a reflection of where I began,” Hongjoong explained in earlier comments about his creative vision. “It’s about returning to those moments of wonder that first inspired me to create.”

The project marks an important milestone for the Ateez frontman, reaffirming his position not just as a musician but as a visionary whose work extends far beyond the stage. Known for his conceptual thinking and boundary-pushing visuals, Hongjoong has always blurred lines between music, fashion, and performance. His previous reinterpretations of songs by David Bowie, Prince, and Michael Jackson – part of his By. Hongjoong cover series – already demonstrated an eye for artistic reinvention. With Petit Coussin, that sensibility evolves into full visual storytelling.

Hongjoong’s journey toward Petit Coussin has been one of steady artistic expansion. Born in 1998 in Anyang, South Korea, he joined KQ Entertainment after sending the label a letter and demo expressing his passion for songwriting. He became the company’s first trainee, later debuting as Ateez’s leader in 2018 with Treasure EP.1: All To Zero. Since then, Ateez have risen to become one of K-pop’s most acclaimed acts, achieving multiple Billboard 200 Top 10 entries, performing at Coachella and Summer Sonic, and earning the title of “K-pop Artist of the Year” at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Outside of Ateez, Hongjoong’s influence in fashion has been steadily growing. Dubbed the “Balmain Prince” after being named ambassador for the Parisian fashion house in 2023, he has since attended shows for Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Jacquemus, and Comme des Garçons. His sharp eye for visual design has made him a favourite on global fashion circuits, admired for his gender-fluid approach to style and commitment to artistic individuality.

Hongjoong’s philanthropic efforts also reflect his dedication to creativity with conscience. Through partnerships with the charity Polished Man and donations to World Vision Korea, he has raised significant funds for children’s welfare, education, and access to clean water. His consistent advocacy for social awareness has further cemented his reputation as one of the most socially engaged artists of his generation.

Now, with Petit Coussin, Hongjoong takes his storytelling into a new medium – merging the emotional resonance of his music with the tangible artistry of design. Each outfit becomes a verse in a visual poem, each frame a quiet reflection on time, identity, and creation.

Fans can view Petit Coussin through Ateez’s official social channels, including YouTube and Instagram, where the full short film and behind-the-scenes footage are available.

Meanwhile, Ateez are preparing to embark on their 2026 In Your Fantasy world tour, which will take them across Asia early next year.

ATEEZ 2026 World Tour [In Your Fantasy] Dates:

January 24 – Taipei, Taiwan

January 31 – Jakarta, Indonesia

February 22 – Singapore, Singapore

March 14 – Manila, Philippines

March 22 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 28 – Macau, China

April 4 – Bangkok, Thailand

