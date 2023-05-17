Hoodoo Gurus To Kick Off A Night At The Barracks 2023 In Sydney - Noise11.com

After a successful 2022, A Night At The Barracks will return to Sydney in September with Hoodoo Gurus headlining opening night.

The 2023 season will feature Missy Higgins, the first Sydney performance from Kate Ceberano with The Metropolitan Orchestra performing her new album My Life Is A Symphony, Tom Burlinson Big Band performs Sinatra and the Kings of Swing, Rolling Stones Revue featuring Adalita, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers, Bjorn Again, James Morrison’s Motown Experience, a debut Sydney performance of History Of House featuring Groove Terminator & Soweto Gospel Choir with a final show from Tina Arena.

A Night At The Barracks is on from 15 September to 8 October at North Head Barracks in Manly.

Northern Beaches Mayor Sue Heins says, “We’re so thrilled to have this sustainable event return to the area. It is a great drawcard to support local businesses and the entertainment industry while our community and visitors will enjoy performances by singing royalty with a picture-perfect backdrop – it’s the perfect night out.”

NIGHT AT THE BARRACKS LINE-UP:

Friday 15 September Hoodoo Gurus

Saturday 16 September Missy Higgins

Saturday 23 September Kate Ceberano with The Metropolitan Orchestra

Sunday 24 September Tom Burlinson Big Band performs Sinatra and the Kings of Swing

Friday 29 September Rolling Stones Revue featuring Adalita, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers

Saturday 30 September Bjorn Again

Sunday October 1 James Morrison’s Motown Experience

Friday October 6 History Of House featuring Groove Terminator & Soweto Gospel Choir

Saturday October 7 Tina Arena

General public tickets on sale: 9am, Wednesday, May 24.

For event and ticketing information

