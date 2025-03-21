 How a 30 Rock Christopher Cross Joke Turned Into A Song - Noise11.com
How a 30 Rock Christopher Cross Joke Turned Into A Song

by Paul Cashmere on March 21, 2025

in News

Christopher Cross has been name-checked in The Simpson, Family Guy and Seinfeld but his favourite is when Tina Fey once made a Christopher Cross reference and Christopher turned it into a song and became the topic of a future show story.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Christopher Cross:

Christopher Cross tells Noise11, “I’m a big fan of the show. I’m a big fan of Tina (Fey). I sent it to her. She had a excerpt in one of her last episodes which sounds kind of ‘Arthurish’. It mentions me. I took that little bit and flushed it out into a full-on production track and I sent it to her. I didn’t know her, but I got Jimmy Fallon, who is a friend, to send it to her. Tina flipped and loved it and was very gracious about the whole thing.”

Christopher then met Tina. “I got to go to dinner with Tina in New York and we’ve become friends. She loved it. Lorne Michaels told me that she played it everyday. It was a lot of fun. It is all based on her character. In the last episode of 30 Rock, she marries Christopher Cross. I asked her if that was a homage, and she said “definitely”. I said it was a pity it wasn’t real and her husband said, “she has a husband”.

Then Christopher big Dad moment happened. “She is just unbelievably talented. My daughter Madison, who produced the Yacht Rock documentary, is such a huge fan of Tina. When we had dinner I got to take my daughter to dinner with Tina and that was a big Dad moment for me.

Check out Christopher Cross ‘Lemon’s Theme’ from the TV show 30 Rock:

TOTO & CHRISTOPHER CROSS TOUR DATES 2025

Wednesday 16th April
John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 19th April
ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

https://teglive.com.au/live_tour/toto/

