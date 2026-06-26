I Prevail Release ‘Paradise' With Amira Elfeky - Noise11 Music News

I Prevail have teamed with rising alternative artist Amira Elfeky for the new single ‘Paradise’, a collaborative track that arrives after the band’s biggest Australian headline shows to date.

by Paul Cashmere

American metalcore band I Prevail have released ‘Paradise’, a new collaborative single with alt goth and grunge singer Amira Elfeky. The track is the latest release from the Michigan band following the arrival of their fourth album, Violent Nature, and comes just days after completing their largest ever Australian headline tour.

‘Paradise’ pairs I Prevail’s aggressive metalcore sound with Elfeky’s dark, atmospheric vocals. The song blends electronic textures, cinematic keyboards and heavy percussion, with vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe’s harsh delivery set against Elfeky’s shifting melodic and screamed passages.

According to the band, the collaboration developed naturally.

“We’ve been fans of Amira for a while,” I Prevail said in a statement. “She has such a distinct sound and style. The opportunity to write together came up super organically and we instantly connected on this crazy concept for a song. We all saw the vision for it almost right away. That’s a rare and beautiful thing when it happens. We still don’t think we know exactly what we made. We never had to stop to think about it. We just made it.”

The song’s lyrical premise centres on conflict and emotional tension, presenting a dialogue between two people locked in an intense and volatile relationship. The accompanying video further emphasises that dynamic, matching the song’s heavy musical shifts with dramatic visual imagery.

For I Prevail, ‘Paradise’ continues a period of significant transition and reinvention. Formed in Southfield, Michigan in 2013, the band first attracted international attention with its metal reinterpretation of Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’. The recording became a Platinum-certified hit in the United States and introduced the group to a global audience.

The band quickly established itself beyond the novelty of a cover version. Its debut album, Lifelines, released in 2016, achieved Gold certification in both the United States and Canada. Follow-up album Trauma, issued in 2019, also earned Gold status in Canada and brought the group two Grammy nominations, including Best Rock Album for Trauma and Best Metal Performance for the single ‘Bow Down’.

I Prevail expanded its sound further with 2022’s True Power, incorporating elements of electronic music, hard rock and modern metal. The current album, Violent Nature, has continued that progression. According to figures supplied by the band, the record has already generated more than 170 million streams and total consumption across the group’s catalogue now approaches five billion streams.

The release of ‘Paradise’ also arrives in the wake of major personnel changes. In May 2025, founding clean vocalist Brian Burkheiser departed the group after more than a decade in the lineup. Since then, vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe and guitarist Steve Menoian have continued as the band’s longest-serving members, leading a lineup that also includes Dylan Bowman, Gabe Helguera and bassist Jon Eberhard.

I Prevail recently completed their Violent Nature Tour of Australia, performing their largest venues in the country to date. The tour reflected the band’s growing popularity in the Australian market, where they have maintained a strong audience since their first sold-out headline appearances in 2017.

The partnership with Amira Elfeky may also point to future creative directions. Elfeky has developed a following through her fusion of alternative rock, gothic textures and modern metal influences, and her contribution to ‘Paradise’ demonstrates I Prevail’s continuing interest in collaborations that stretch beyond conventional genre boundaries.

With ‘Paradise’ now released and the band continuing to tour internationally in support of Violent Nature, I Prevail appear intent on maintaining the momentum that has carried them from a viral cover act into one of modern metal’s commercially successful crossover bands.

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