Idris Elba Knighted As New Year Honours Shine Spotlight On Music And Entertainment Stars - Noise11.com

The 2026 New Year Honours List has been unveiled, celebrating 1,157 individuals across fields as diverse as the arts, charity, science and community work. King Charles, on the advice of government officials and the prime minister, has recognised those who have made outstanding contributions to their professions and society, with honours including knighthoods, damehoods, and orders of merit. Among the recipients this year, several musicians and entertainers have been acknowledged for their achievements both on stage and off.

At the forefront is Idris Elba, who has been knighted for his work supporting young people through his Elba Hope Foundation and campaigns against knife crime. The Luther and The Wire star, who grew up on a council estate in Hackney, east London, has also pursued a parallel career in music, releasing singles, EPs and albums, including 2015’s charting Murdah Loves John. Speaking on the honour, Elba said: “I hope we can do more to draw attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and to the responsibility we all share to help them find an alternative to violence.”

Cynthia Erivo, the singer-songwriter and actor, has been awarded an MBE for her services to entertainment. Erivo, who made waves in 2025 with her contributions to the film Wicked: For Good, saw three tracks from the soundtrack reach the UK Top 40, cementing her place as one of the most versatile performers of her generation.

Ellie Goulding also receives an MBE, recognised for her work as an environmental ambassador. The singer has enjoyed an illustrious career with four UK Number 1 singles and albums, and continues to champion sustainability alongside her music.

Max Richter, the celebrated composer, has been named a CBE for his contribution to British culture and advocacy. Richter, whose work spans concert music, opera, ballet and dozens of film and television scores, is preparing to release the original score for the film Hamnet. Reflecting on the honour, Richter said: “I’ve been lucky enough to spend most of the last few decades writing, performing, recording and thinking about music. The opportunity to spend my life doing what I dreamed of as a child continues to be an immense privilege, and one I never take for granted.”

Other musicians recognised include Eve Graham, the Scottish singer of The New Seekers, who receives an MBE for her services to the music industry. The group scored two UK Number 1 singles, including the iconic I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing (In Perfect Harmony). Comedians and actors Matt Lucas and Bill Bailey, who have both dabbled in music with chart entries and album releases, have also been honoured with an OBE and MBE respectively. Lucas’ Thank You Baked Potato reached Number 34 in the UK charts, while Bailey released Bill Bailey in Metal in 2011.

The honours list reflects a broad spectrum of achievement in the arts, with figures from stage, screen and music celebrated alongside sport, literature, and public service.

U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives. Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”

