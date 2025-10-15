Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Hoodoo Gurus And Zed To Headline 2026 Greenstone Summer Concert Tour - Noise11.com

The 2026 Greenstone Entertainment Summer Concert Tour will unite some of the most iconic names in rock music, with Iggy Pop, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Hoodoo Gurus, and Zed set to share the stage across New Zealand in January.

Returning for another year of sunshine, sound, and pure rock energy, the Summer Concert Tour will kick off at Taupō Amphitheatre on Saturday, 24 January before heading to Sherriff Block Arena in Whitianga on Monday, 26 January, wrapping up at Three Parks Outdoor Arena in Wānaka on Saturday, 31 January.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO Amanda Calvert says the 2026 line-up is one of the strongest in the event’s history. “We know our Greenstone members and fans have been extremely patient while we’ve been working behind the scenes to secure a killer line-up,” Calvert said. “Iggy Pop and Joan Jett are pure rock royalty, and to have them alongside the Hoodoo Gurus and Zed is going to make this summer unforgettable.”

Few artists have defined rebellion and raw energy like Iggy Pop. Often hailed as the Godfather of Punk, Iggy began his career in the late 1960s with The Stooges, whose primal, chaotic sound laid the groundwork for punk rock. His explosive stage presence and catalogue of classics – The Passenger, Lust For Life, Raw Power, TV Eye, and Real Wild Child – have kept him at the forefront of rock culture for over five decades.

A 2020 GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Iggy’s collaborations with David Bowie and Josh Homme have bridged generations of rock innovation. His 2023 album Every Loser reaffirmed his vitality, earning critical acclaim for returning to the raw energy that first made him a legend.

“I’m knocked out by the chance to come and rock hard and enjoy the incredible summer in beautiful New Zealand,” Iggy said. “I’m bringing the world’s greatest rock band and a full bag of everything I know how to do.”

From her early days with The Runaways to global stardom with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Joan Jett smashed the glass ceiling of rock ‘n’ roll in the late 1970s when few women were given the chance. With eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, Jett’s anthems – Bad Reputation, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, I Hate Myself For Loving You, and Crimson and Clover – remain cornerstones of rock radio.

She’s been called the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and the Godmother of Punk, not only for her sound but for her uncompromising spirit. Her influence reaches beyond music into film, television, Broadway, and humanitarian causes.

“I’m thrilled to be playing in New Zealand and performing for the fans there,” said Jett. “Really looking forward to it!”

Australian favourites Hoodoo Gurus have been part of the country’s rock DNA since forming in Sydney in 1981. Known for witty songwriting and irresistible hooks, the band’s catalogue includes My Girl, Like Wow – Wipeout, Bittersweet, and their cultural anthem What’s My Scene?

With nine ARIA Top 20 albums and 40 years of consistent live touring, the Gurus remain one of Australia’s most enduring acts. They recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of their second album Mars Needs Guitars with a deluxe reissue, highlighting their continued relevance and passion for the stage.

New Zealand’s own Zed round out the line-up, bringing their signature melodic rock to local audiences. Emerging in the late 1990s, Zed became household names with hits such as Renegade Fighter, Hard To Find Her, and Glorafilia. The band’s debut Silencer went multi-platinum and captured a generation of Kiwi music fans.

Ticket Information

Greenstone Members Pre-Sale: Tuesday, 21 October at 8:00am

Locals-Only Pre-Sale: Tuesday, 21 October at 9:00am (until allocation is exhausted)

General Public On Sale: Thursday, 23 October at 9:00am

Locals-Only Ticket Outlets:

Taupō – Taupō Visitor Information Centre

Whitianga – Whitianga iSite & Pauanui Information Centre

Wānaka – Queenstown iSite & Wānaka iSite Visitor Centre

For more information and updates, visit greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)