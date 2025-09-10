Ill Niño Return To Australia With New Frontman Tommy Roulette - Noise11.com

Ill Niño, the Latin-metal pioneers who fused hard-hitting riffs with percussive Latin rhythms, will return to Australian stages in September 2025 after an eight-year absence. The tour marks a new era for the band, with vocalist Tommy Roulette of New Jersey metalcore outfit Jynx stepping in as Ill Niño’s new frontman.

Roulette made his live debut with the band on July 3 at the Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood, Ohio, during Ill Niño’s current run with Powerman 5000. Fans won’t have to wait long to hear his recorded voice either — the group is already in the studio, with new music on the way. A single titled Born To Suffer is expected shortly.

To give audiences a taste of where the band is heading, Ill Niño recently dropped a live video of What Comes Around from Santa Ana, streamed via Tunes That Kill.

Ill Niño emerged out of New Jersey in 1998, born from the vision of drummer Dave Chavarri, who previously performed with Soulfly. From the beginning, the group distinguished itself with a unique blend of heavy metal aggression, Latin percussion, and bilingual lyrics that reflected their diverse cultural roots.

Their 2001 debut Revolution Revolución became a landmark release, riding the wave of early 2000s nu-metal while carving out an identity that was entirely their own. The album featured standout singles such as What Comes Around, which became a breakthrough hit on rock radio and MTV, helping the band build an international following.

Two years later, Ill Niño released Confession, which reached the Billboard Top 40 and cemented their reputation with the single How Can I Live. The track was also included on the Freddy vs. Jason soundtrack, further boosting their mainstream exposure. To date, Confession has sold over 600,000 copies in the U.S. alone.

Over the next decade, Ill Niño toured relentlessly and released a string of albums including One Nation Underground (2005), Enigma (2008), Dead New World (2010), Epidemia (2012), and Till Death, La Familia (2014). The records showcased a band unafraid to experiment while staying rooted in their Latin-metal foundation.

Although lineup changes tested the group’s stability, Chavarri’s vision kept Ill Niño alive. After nearly two decades in the game, they remain one of the few acts from the nu-metal era to not only endure but evolve. The addition of Tommy Roulette signals a new creative chapter.

Before stepping into Ill Niño, Tommy Roulette was best known as the voice of New Jersey metalcore band Jynx. Formed in 2015, Jynx built a reputation on the East Coast scene with their high-energy blend of hardcore grit, modern metal breakdowns, and melodic hooks.

Jynx’s releases, including the EP Thanks For Nothing, captured the struggles and defiance of young adulthood. Roulette’s vocal style — a combination of feral screams and soaring cleans — became the band’s defining weapon, earning them comparisons to acts like Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills.

Although Jynx never broke into the mainstream in the way Ill Niño had, they developed a cult following and toured alongside heavy hitters in the metalcore world. Roulette’s commanding stage presence and versatility as a vocalist made him a natural choice when Ill Niño sought a new frontman.

With Roulette now installed as lead singer, Ill Niño is expected to channel both their signature Latin-metal roots and Roulette’s modern metalcore intensity into their upcoming music.

Australian fans last saw Ill Niño in 2017 when they toured to mark the 15th anniversary of Revolution Revolución. Their 2025 return promises to be even bigger, with a setlist designed to bridge past and present — from early staples like What Comes Around and How Can I Live to brand-new tracks with Roulette.

Drummer Dave Chavarri and long-time members Laz Pina (bass), Ahrue Luster (guitar), and percussionist Daniel Couto will lead the lineup alongside Roulette. Together, they’ll bring Ill Niño’s trademark mix of pulverising riffs, tribal percussion, and Latin groove back to Australian venues.

Ill Niño Australian Tour Dates – September 2025

Friday 12 September – Sydney, Liberty Hall

Saturday 13 September – Melbourne, Max Watts

Sunday 14 September – Brisbane, The Triffid

Tickets are on sale now via October Presents.

