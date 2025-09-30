Tool To Play Adelaide and Perth In November and December 2025 - Noise11.com

Tool will play two exclusive Australian arena shows this year, with Adelaide and Perth locked in for November and December 2025.
It has been more than four years since Australian fans last witnessed the Grammy winning heavyweights live, and now Tool are making their way back with their trademark mix of complex artistry, mesmerising visuals and sonic intensity.
The legendary band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor will bring their show to Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Friday 28 November and Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday 2 December.
This announcement follows New Zealand, where tickets to Tool’s two Auckland shows sold at lightning speed.
Since their formation in 1990, Tool have carved out a reputation as one of the most inventive and uncompromising rock bands of the modern era. Their discography spans five landmark albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006) and their most recent release, Fear Inoculum (2019). Each record has pushed boundaries, weaving together progressive rock, metal and art-rock to create hypnotic, immersive soundscapes that continue to influence generations of musicians.
Live, Tool are revered for blending their meticulous musicianship with elaborate stage design, hypnotic lighting and larger-than-life visuals. A Tool concert is more than a gig – it’s an all-consuming sensory experience.
Joining Tool across both shows will be Byron Bay newcomers Headsend, who have just dropped their debut single Stove. With a raw and powerful sound, Headsend are already turning heads in Australia’s heavy music scene, making them the perfect fit to open Tool’s Australian dates.
Frontier Touring will launch a Frontier Member presale from Friday 3 October at 1pm local time. The presale will run for 20 hours or until the allocation is exhausted. General public tickets go on sale from Tuesday 7 October at 1pm local time, via frontiertouring.com/tool.
Tool Australian Tour 2025 Dates
Friday 28 November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
Tuesday 2 December – RAC Arena, Perth WA
Tool will also headline Good Things.
The 2025 GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:
TOOL
Weezer
Garbage
All Time Low
Machine Head
The All-American Rejects
Knocked Loose
Lorna Shore
Refused
New Found Glory
Make Them Suffer
Dayseeker
James Reyne
Kublai Khan TX
Cobra Starship
Goldfinger
Tonight Alive
Bad Nerves
Civic
Dead Poet Society
Fever 333
Gwar
High Vis
Inertia
Palaye Royale
Scene Queen
South Arcade
Wargasm
Windwaker
Yours Truly
Plus the chaos of Stage 666!
DATES AND VENUES:
Friday 5 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (16+)
Saturday 6 December – Sydney Showground, Sydney (16+)
Sunday 7 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)
