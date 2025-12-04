Linkin Park Add Adelaide With From Zero World Tour In 2026 - Noise11.com

Linkin Park will return to Australia in March 2026, with Adelaide receiving its first headline show from the band in 12 years. The group, featuring Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, will perform at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Thursday 12 March. The show expands their Australian run to seven major arena dates across Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Sydney.

Linkin Park last toured Australia in 2013, a period marked by the growing impact of albums such as Meteora and A Thousand Suns. The 2026 tour will reconnect Australian fans with one of the most influential rock acts of the twenty first century.

The full run of dates is listed below.

Tuesday March 3 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Thursday March 5 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday March 8 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday March 10 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday March 12 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide* – NEW DATE

Saturday March 14 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday March 15 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

*Support artist yet to be announced for Adelaide date

The band’s new era began with the single The Emptiness Machine, which returned Linkin Park to the top of the charts. The track reached number one on both Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, becoming their thirteenth and eleventh number ones respectively. It also debuted at number four in the United Kingdom, setting a new career benchmark.

Their follow up single Heavy Is The Crown served as the official League Of Legends World Championship anthem. The track introduced the band’s collaboration with Riot Games, expanding their reach into new territory. The song’s percussive drive and melodic intensity continues the band’s long standing approach, which blends rock, electronics, and emotive lyrical themes.

Linkin Park emerged in 2000 with their debut album Hybrid Theory, which became one of the highest selling debut albums in modern rock history. Their catalogue includes genre defining releases such as Meteora in 2003 and Minutes To Midnight in 2007.

