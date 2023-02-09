Introducing Australia’s Newest Music Festival Boardwalk Country Music Festival - Noise11.com

Australia has a brand-new country music festival. The Boardwalk Country Music Festival will feature Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Kasey Chambers, Casey Barnes, Busby Marou, Shannon Noll, The Wolfe Brothers and Darlinghurst.

Jimmie Allen exploded onto the country music scene with his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane, featuring two singles – “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To” – which went on to become No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. In 2021, he released the critically acclaimed album Bettie James Gold Edition, was nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th GRAMMY Awards and took home the New Artist of the Year award at the CMA Awards as well as New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards. His most recent album, Tulip Drive, was released in June 2022 and features the hit single “Down Home,” which reached the top of the Country Radio chart in Australia last September, marking Allen’s fourth overall career No. 1 single. He has also enthusiastically ventured into the world of hosting, having co-hosted the 57th ACM Awards alongside Dolly Parton & Gabby Barrett and New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash in 2022 with Elle King and Rachel Smith. Much like his approach to music, Allen’s other creative pursuits know no boundaries. Jimmie’s debut picture book, My Voice Is a Trumpet – a powerful story about speaking up for what you believe in, at any age – was published in July 2021 with Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. He is currently on Carrie Underwood’s The Denim & Rhinestones Tour as a special guest on all 43 USA arena dates through March 17.

Gavin DeGraw’s inimitable voice and soulful style boldly bloomed on his 2003 platinum-certified full-length debut, Chariot. It included the gold single “Follow Through,” as well as both platinum hits, “Chariot,” and “I Don’t Want To Be.” In 2008, his self-titled second album, Gavin, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 powered by the platinum-selling single “In Love With a Girl.” 2011’s gold-certified Sweeter saw him return to the Top 10 as the single “Not Over You” went four times platinum. Meanwhile, his 2013 duet with Colbie Caillat, “We Both Know,” garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Song Written For Visual Media” for Safe Haven. He’s the rare talent who could seamlessly share the stage with Billy Joel and The Allman Brothers or Maroon 5 and Shania Twain. In 2016, Something Worth Saving incited widespread critical applause from USA Today, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, and Huffington Post. With a front row seat to this wonderfully wild life led by his late parents Lynne and John Wayne, Gavin recounts his most meaningful memories and valuable lessons on his seventh full-length offering, Face The River [RCA Records]. Now, he stitches together a timeless tale of his own sound tracked by a signature fusion of pop, soul, country, folk and funk.

Lee Kernaghan is Australia’s most loved country music identity and an outback icon. He is credited with reinvigorating Australian Country Music by synthesising traditional country themes with his own brand of rural rock and images of an evolving regional culture.

Songs like The Outback Club, Boys From The Bush, Hat Town, She’s My Ute, Outback Club, Backroad Nation and Australian Boy are now modern day anthems for a generation of Australians living and working on the land.

Lee has achieved a staggering 40 No. 1 chart hit songs over his career and has been awarded 38 Golden Guitars. His live concerts are a high powered, electric celebration of all things Australian delivered through Lee’s songs and amplified through his larger-than-life on-stage presence and the undeniable connection he has with every audience he plays to.

Music seems to be a part of Kasey Chambers DNA, with 12 award winning albums under her belt since the release of The Captain in 1999, Kasey’s brilliant songwriting and world-class performance have earned her a rightful position on the global country artist stage.

Often described as a genre-defying singer and songwriter, she wears the honesty of country music on her sleeve and has become one of the most popular and acclaimed artists of her generation in Australia, while winning a devoted cult following in the rest of the world.

In 2018 Kasey’s exceptional career was honoured by being the youngest female ever to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and the youngest inductee to the Australasian Country Music Roll of Renown.

Kasey and her band will play all of her much-loved songs from ‘The Captain’ and ‘Barricades & Brickwalls’ all the way through her career to now, in a festival performance not to be missed.

Kasey recently released a live recording of her jaw dropping interpretation of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ by popular demand from fans and festival goers and due to the overwhelming reaction to her performance that compelled audiences to a standing ovations night after night on her tour.

Tom Busby (hailing from Queensland, Australia) and Jeremy Marou (from the beautiful Torres Strait Islands) have been playing music together for over a decade since their initial music connection at a pub in Rockhampton. There’s a potent chemistry that drives Busby Marou, and it is that unwritten agenda, a simple intangible understanding between them, that they will continue to drive into the exciting new chapter in their remarkable career.

Busby Marou has recently finished recording their 5th album “Blood Red” which is scheduled for release in July 2023 and feels like a true realization of the unlimited potential they have shown until this point.

Busby Marou has gained a reputation as one of Australia’s hardest-working live bands best known for their distinctly Australian storytelling and gifted musicianship. Onstage, a key element is the intertwining of the vocal interplay of two lifelong mates.

Shannon Noll’s everyman appeal lies in his honesty, he strikes a chord with legions of music fans, tapping into a pure emotion that’s both his own and instantly relatable. His rise to fame as the first runner-up of the initial Australian Idol series in 2003 changed his life from farm hand in Condobolin forever.

Since taking to the stage and commencing his successful recording career, Australia’s favourite son “Nollsie” has gone on to receive acclaim with certified triple-platinum sales, No. 1 hits, five top 10 albums, has 17 platinum and three gold accreditations, and boasts a reputation as the only Australian male artist in national chart history to have ever achieved ten consecutive top ten singles. Undeniably, Shannon Noll has captured the hearts and minds of music fans around Australia and overseas with his raw, gifted rock voice.

Shannon Noll remains one of the most recognisable names and faces in the Australian music industry with only a few matching his success. A loving husband and father, he is also a voice to be reckoned with. His last album, Raw, was his sixth studio album and was released in 2021.

It is now just over ten years since The Wolfe Brothers captured the attention of the nation when they were beamed into millions of lounge rooms around Australia each week on their way to the Final of Australia’s Got Talent 2012. Since coming in second place on AGT, the band have become the most successful country rock group in Australia. With their sixth studio album set for a April release, and after achieving 18 number one national chart singles, six Golden Guitar Awards, multiple ARIA nominations and enjoying tours of Australia, USA and Canada, The Wolfe Brothers are, just as the title of their current single and new album says, Livin’ The Dream.

Casey Barnes continued his hot streak in 2022 with his latest album, Light It Up taking out the 2022 ARIA Award for Best Country Album and in 2023 took home 2 Golden Guitars from the Australian Country Music Awards for Highest Selling album and Album of the Year.

Debuting No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Country Album chart and #3 on the All-Genre Australian Album chart, Light It Up features five smash hit singles and has spent over ten months in the Top 20 of the ARIA Australian Country Album chart, while Casey’s catalogue has amassed over 43 million combined streams.

Casey’s electrifying live show has made him one of the most popular touring acts in Australian country and the massive ‘Light It Up’ tour has taken him across Australia and to the U.S, where he toured with the vocal group, Home Free. Any way you look at it, Casey is having an incredible run and with new music in the works, 2023 is looking to be even bigger.

Dubbed “Hippie Country” for their feel-good music that doesn’t fit squarely into any one box, The Buckleys (out of Byron Bay) have been singled out by American Songwriter as “…something so cool and authentic that the world has no choice but to sit up and take notice.”

Discovered, signed and managed by the legendary late C.M Murphy, the man behind INXS, this group is creating international attention and are destined to reach the heights that C.M Murphy foresaw and predicted The Buckley’s future to be. The Buckley’s are Sarah (22), her brother Lachlan (21) and their sister Molly (19).

Darlinghurst is a Melbourne based four-piece Country group that’s creating a fresh sound in the Australian Country music scene. Their 2021 self-titled debut album debuted at #1 on the ARIA Country Album chart and Top 10 on the ARIA Album chart. In 2022 Darlinghurst won their first Golden Guitar at the 50th Australian Country Music Awards for New Talent of the Year.

All four members share vocal responsibilities, blending together in sumptuous harmonies to create a fifth voice – Darlinghurst. Grounded in refined song writing, a keen ear for melody, relatable lyricism and exceptional performances, Darlinghurst has a broad appeal that has been reflected in their success to date.

BOARDWALK COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2023:

Saturday 15th April – Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Lee Kernaghan,

Kasey Chambers, Shannon Noll, The Wolfe Brothers & The Buckleys

Sunday 16th April – Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Featuring Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers,

Busby Marou, The Wolfe Brothers & The Buckleys

Tuesday, 18th April – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, NSW

Featuring Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Lee Kernaghan,

Kasey Chambers & The Buckleys

Wednesday 19th April – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney NSW

Featuring Jimmie Allen, Gain DeGraw, Lee Kernaghan,

Kasey Chambers & The Buckleys

Saturday 22nd April – Kryal Castle, Ballarat VIC

Featuring Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Kasey Chambers,

Busby Marou, Shannon Noll, The Wolfe Brothers & Darlinghurst

Sunday 23rd April – Hastings Foreshore, Mornington Peninsula, VIC

Featuring Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou,

Shannon Noll, The Wolfe Brothers & Darlinghurst

Wednesday 26th April – Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts, VIC

Featuring Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Kasey Chambers,

Shannon Noll & The Buckleys

Thursday 27th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA

Featuring Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Lee Kernaghan,

Kasey Chambers & The Buckleys

Saturday 29th April – Broadwater Parklands Gold Coast, QLD

Featuring Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Kasey Chambers, Casey Barnes,

The Wolfe Brothers, Lee Kernaghan & The Buckleys

*Please note artist line-ups differ for each show and are subject to change

https://www.oneworldentertainment.com.au/boardwalk-country-music-festival-2023

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

