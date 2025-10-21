Iron & Wine Returns To Australia And New Zealand In 2026 With New Hobart And NZ Dates Announced - Noise11.com

American indie folk artist Iron & Wine will bring his quietly powerful storytelling and richly textured soundscapes back to Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2026, with new shows confirmed for Hobart, Auckland and Wellington.

The new dates expand Iron & Wine’s upcoming run across Australia, which already includes stops in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and festival slots at WOMADelaide and the Port Fairy Folk Festival.

For over two decades, Samuel Ervin Beam, known to the world as Iron & Wine, has been a defining voice of modern American folk. Emerging from South Carolina with his 2002 debut The Creek Drank The Cradle, Beam’s hushed vocals and lo-fi acoustic textures earned comparisons to Nick Drake and Simon & Garfunkel, signalling the arrival of a major new talent in the post-2000 indie landscape.

Iron & Wine’s follow-up, Our Endless Numbered Days (2004), expanded his sonic palette, leading to the now-iconic The Shepherd’s Dog in 2007 – an album hailed for its intricate production and poetic depth. Beam’s collaborations with Arizona’s Calexico on In The Reins (2005) further cemented his reputation as a master of blending folk storytelling with cinematic soundscapes.

His gentle rendition of The Postal Service’s Such Great Heights became a pop culture moment, featured in the 2004 film Garden State and an M&M’s campaign, introducing his music to a global audience. Another signature song, Flightless Bird, American Mouth, famously appeared in the 2008 film Twilight, bringing his introspective songwriting to millions.

Beam’s later work, including Kiss Each Other Clean (2011), Ghost On Ghost (2013), and Beast Epic (2017), saw him move fluidly between minimalist folk, jazz-infused arrangements, and lush orchestral landscapes. His 2024 album Light Verse was celebrated for its lyrical introspection and sweeping production, while his covers EP Making Good Time with Ben Bridwell (Band of Horses) reaffirmed his collaborative spirit.

Fresh from a major US tour alongside I’m With Her and Band of Horses, Iron & Wine’s 2026 Australasian dates promise to be intimate and deeply personal performances. Beam will perform solo, revisiting songs from across his seven-album career, as well as tracks from Light Verse and favourites from his collaborations with Calexico and Jesca Hoop.

Born in 1974 in South Carolina, Beam began as a film professor before releasing his first album through Seattle’s Sub Pop Records, joining the same label that helped define the grunge and indie-folk movements. The name Iron & Wine came from an old dietary supplement, “Beef, Iron & Wine”, he once found while shooting a student film, a fittingly simple origin for an artist whose songs turn the everyday into the transcendent.

Iron & Wine’s Australia & New Zealand Tour 2026

Sat 28 Feb – The Rechabite, Perth WA

Mon 2 Mar – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Wed 4 Mar – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Fri 6 Mar – WOMADelaide, Adelaide SA

Sat 7 & Sun 8 Mar – Port Fairy Folk Festival, Port Fairy VIC

Tue 10 Mar – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thu 12 Mar – Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS (New Show)

Sat 14 Mar – The Powerstation, Auckland NZ (New Show)

Sun 15 Mar – Meow, Wellington NZ (New Show)

