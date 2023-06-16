 Iron Maiden Monopoly Has Arrived - Noise11.com
Monopoly Iron Maiden edition

Iron Maiden Monopoly Has Arrived

by Paul Cashmere on June 16, 2023

in News

Monopoly now has an Iron Maiden edition. It is a shame you still go jail and not to hell though.

Here is the latest:

Played by traditional MONOPOLY rules, players will buy, sell, and trade properties named after classic albums, including The Number of the Beast, Brave New World, Senjutsu and more, to bankrupt their opponents and be the last one with Eddie-faced money to win. The notorious mascot also adorns the traditional Chance and Community Chest cards, aptly renamed “Feeling Lucky?” and “Open the Box,” entertaining gamers and Troopers alike with instances of success (“Advance to nearest Maiden Goodies”) and brushes with bad luck (“Bad weather… Ed Force One diverted”). Six custom sculpted pewter tokens also serve as miniature tributes to the band’s records and gear, such as an Albatross, Amp Stack, Flying Helmet, Nicko’s Drum Kit, Wasted Years Computer, and Steve’s Bass.

“We’re delighted to have been given the opportunity to have MONOPOLY get the full Eddie treatment,” said Rod Smallwood, Manager of Iron Maiden. “In true Maiden fashion we commissioned our main tour artist, Akirant, to grace the board and the box lid with some of our most loved Eddies on tour. The game is full of our humor (who else would ransom Nicko’s pal Sooty?), even the player pieces reflect our unique history (yeah, the impaled albatross!) and the weird and wonderful world we share with our fans and they have come to expect from us!”

“We’re excited to add another prolific license to our line with the launch of MONOPOLY®: Iron Maiden Edition and provide fans with a new collectible that merges one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time with Hasbro’s timeless Trading Game,” said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. “The Iron Maiden fandom shares a universal sense of camaraderie, and we love that we can provide them with an engaging game that highlights so many of the band’s legendary shows and immaculate album art.”

Iron Maiden Monopoly board

