Is Richie Sambora On His Way Back To Bon Jovi? - Noise11.com

 Is Richie Sambora On His Way Back To Bon Jovi?
Richie Sambora photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Richie Sambora photo by Ros O'Gorman

Is Richie Sambora On His Way Back To Bon Jovi?

by Music-News.com on February 16, 2023

in News

Richie Sambora is in talks for a Bon Jovi reunion.

Sambora has confirmed he discussed re-joining Bon Jovi for potential new music, but he’s not sure when they’ll be back for more live shows as frontman Jon Bon Jovi has been having “a little break” after being plagued by vocal issues.

Speaking on Absolute Radio, he spilled: “We’re talking about it. I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”

He continued: “I made the decision when I started to work here in London over the last six months, I hooked up with Hipgnosis and Merck Mercuriadis, and we started to work together and I started to write with other artists and making my own records and now I’m saying to myself, ‘how am I going to ignite this? Let’s put on a potato head!’”

Richie said of his bandmate’s vocal issues: “Jon (Bon Jovi) was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather.”

He insisted he and Jon Bon Jovi are on good terms, adding: “You know what, there’s no malice. I mean, we did something … there’s not a lot of bands that did what we did. I mean, obviously, bands like The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and U2 (have).”

Richie quit the band in 2013 after 30 years in order to spend more time with his daughter Ava, now 245, his child from his marriage to Heather Locklear.

And he feels he has an “obligation” to give the fans what they want.

Teasing his upcoming projects, he added: “There’s a new (solo) album coming out, probably at the end of March or the beginning of April and (it’s) with Bob Rock. It’s a rock record. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I’m thrilled and I can’t wait to get out and play again.

“I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and (when the Bon Jovi reunion is) going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans really. I feel a second obligation.

“I’ve had such a privilege and an opportunity – and this is not bullshit, it’s really true – my life is pretty good, always has been and I get to do what I love to do for a living and it’s a damn good living. And I never really stopped really.”

music-news.com

