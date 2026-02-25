Isaac Hayes Estate Settles Copyright Lawsuit Against Donald Trump - Noise11.com

The family of Soul legend Isaac Hayes has reached a resolution with Donald Trump over the unauthorized use of the classic track Hold On, I’m Coming.

The estate of the legendary Isaac Hayes has officially settled its legal dispute with President Donald Trump, following a prolonged battle regarding the unauthorised use of the 1966 soul classic, Hold On, I’m Coming. The resolution marks the end of a high profile copyright infringement case that saw the late musician’s family take a firm stand against the use of his creative legacy in political campaign environments.

The legal action, which commenced in August 2024, alleged that Donald Trump and his campaign utilized the song at least 133 times across various rallies, videos, and appearances without securing the necessary permissions. The track, famously recorded by Sam and Dave, was co-written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter and remains one of the most recognizable pillars of the Stax Records era.

Isaac Hayes III, the son of the late icon, confirmed the settlement via a public statement, expressing that the estate is satisfied with the outcome of the proceedings. While the specific financial terms of the agreement remain confidential, the family had originally sought $3 million in damages for the repeated copyright violations.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter,” Isaac Hayes III stated. “It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.”

The dispute reached a turning point in September 2024 when U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash granted the Hayes estate a preliminary injunction. This court order compelled the Trump campaign to cease using the song in any live appearances or promotional videos. At the time, legal representatives for Donald Trump argued that the campaign had already discontinued use of the track, yet the family maintained that a formal legal boundary was necessary to protect the integrity of the work.

Isaac Hayes, who passed away in 2008 at the age of 65, was a towering figure in the landscape of American music. According to Noise11.com, his influence stretched from his revolutionary work at Stax to his Academy Award winning soundtrack for Shaft and his later role as a global pop culture figure. The estate has consistently argued that the use of his music by political entities with which he would not have aligned is a matter of character and dignity, rather than just politics.

“Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture carry enduring value,” the family statement continued. “As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected. Protecting ownership is not only about the past, it is about preserving dignity, value, and accountability for future generations.”

The settlement places Isaac Hayes amongst an extensive list of artists who have formally objected to Donald Trump using their music at rallies. This group includes high profile names such as ABBA, Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Neil Young, The White Stripes, and the estates of Prince, Sinéad O’Connor, and Tom Petty.

The case also highlighted the nuances of music licensing in the political sphere. While venues often hold blanket licenses, the Hayes family argued that the repeated use of a specific song as a signature theme suggests an endorsement that does not exist. The estate noted that they were particularly displeased when the song was used at an NRA Convention shortly after the Uvalde tragedy in 2022, a moment they felt was entirely inappropriate for the spirit of the song.

With this settlement, the Hayes family hopes to encourage other creators to defend their intellectual property. The resolution serves as a reminder to political organisations that the “responsible use of creative works” is a legal requirement that carries significant consequences when ignored.

