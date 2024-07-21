 Jack White Releases Surprise New Album - Noise11.com
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jack White Releases Surprise New Album

by Music-News.com on July 22, 2024

in News

Jack White has surprise released a new album – by secretly giving copies to shoppers in his Third Man Records stores.

White appeared to have given selected music fans a treat by tucking vinyl copies of his latest project in amongst their purchases at the London, Nashville and Detroit branches of his retail chain on Friday (19.07.24).

The record sleeve bears no information about its contents, with a plain label simply reading ‘No Name’.

Third Man Records later shared an image of the album on their Instagram Story, urging fans to: “Rip It.”

Detroit radio station WDET 101.9FM, which is situated across the street from the Detroit Third Man store, went on to air the record in full, with the show subsequently uploaded online.

It is unclear whether the album will have a wider release, as Jack’s publicist told Rolling Stone he was “as surprised as everyone else” about the new record.

The LP is White’s first release since 2022, when he released both ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ within a three month period.

Jack White had initially planned a single album, but due to the differing styles, he felt it was best to put out two records.

He explained to the Daily star newspaper’s Wired column: “The idea for a long time was to make a single album.

“That’s the way these albums were conceived. It didn’t matter which band or name I released it under It was already a thing I was doing with the White Stripes, those albums were very varied for just a duo. (But) this time it didn’t go as planned. The soft, melodic songs didn’t go well with heavier pieces. So I started to split them into two titles. It was better to keep them in their own unique little universe.”

music-news.com

