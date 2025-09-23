 James Reyne Plots ‘Fall of Crawl' Tour for 2026 - Noise11.com
James Reyne performing live on stage

James Reyne media supplied

James Reyne Plots ‘Fall of Crawl’ Tour for 2026

by Noise11.com on September 24, 2025

in News

James Reyne will take a victory lap around Australia in 2026, launching the Fall of Crawl National Tour in celebration of the legacy of Australian Crawl and his own storied solo career.

The tour will bring Crawl classics back to the stage alongside Reyne’s solo highlights, with Boom Crash Opera joining all shows as special guests. Models, 1927 and Nick Barker will appear at select stops.

“It’s everything you know and love, celebrating things been and gone; and how time really does f**king FLY!” Reyne says of the shows, which promise a full-throttle dive into one of the most distinctive catalogues in Australian rock.

Australian Crawl were a phenomenon that burned bright and fast. Formed on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula in 1978, the group quickly carved their niche with surf-rock hooks, satirical lyrics and Reyne’s unmistakable voice.

Their debut album The Boys Light Up (1980) gave the nation anthems like “Downhearted” and the title track, while follow-ups Sirocco (1981) and Sons of Beaches (1982) both went to No. 1. They epitomised coastal youth culture, while also skewering suburban politics and social pretence.

But instability plagued the band. Line-up shifts, management issues, and tragedy struck with the death of co-vocalist and guitarist Guy McDonough in 1984. By early 1986, Crawl called it a day, farewelling fans with the live record The Final Wave. Their legacy was cemented with an ARIA Hall of Fame induction in 1996.

Reyne launched straight into a solo career, releasing his self-titled debut in 1987. Singles such as “Fall of Rome” and “Motor’s Too Fast” proved he wasn’t bound to Crawl’s past and built his own identity on the charts.

Over the years Reyne has maintained a relentless output: albums including Hard Reyne (1989), The Whiff of Bedlam (1994), and later acoustic projects showcased his sharp writing and distinctive phrasing. He has also collaborated widely, from Company of Strangers with Daryl Braithwaite and Jef Scott, to re-imagined Crawl favourites on various acoustic collections.

Reyne’s live reputation has never dimmed. His ability to weave solo material with Crawl classics has kept audiences coming back for decades. The Fall of Crawl Tour is positioned as both a commemoration and a reminder of how deeply Australian music has been shaped by Reyne’s voice.

The Fall of Crawl Tour 2026 – Dates

February
Fri 6 – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW
Sat 7 – Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Fri 27 – Evans Theatre, Penrith, NSW
Sat 28 – Enmore Theatre, Enmore, NSW

March
Fri 6 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Sun 8 – Bellarine Estate, Bellarine, VIC + Nick Barker
Sat 21 – Red Hill Auditorium, Red Hill, WA + 1927 & Models
Fri 27 – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD + 1927

Tickets go on sale 9am Wednesday, 24 September via jamesreyne.com.au.

