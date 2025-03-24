Jazz Musician Kamasi Washington Announces Australia Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Jazz musician Kamasi Washington will return to Australia in June.

Washington is an Emmy and Grammy nominated artist for his work on the documentary ‘Becoming’ about former First Lady Michelle Obama. In 1999, at age 18, Washington was the winner of the John Coltrane Music Competition.

Kamasi played saxophone of the Kendrick Lamar album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ and has played with Herbie Hancock, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Mas and Lauryn Hill.

KAMASI WASHINGTON

FEARLESS MOVEMENT AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

With special guest Micah Heathwood

SUNDAY, JUNE 8, CARRIAGEWORKS (VIVID) SYDNEY

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11, PALAIS THEATRE, MELBOURNE

THURSDAY, JUNE 12, QPAC CONCERT HALL, BRISBANE

